Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2025

Biaxially oriented polyamide (BOPA) film is a very common polyamide (nylon) film. BOPA films have properties such as high tensile strength, high mechanical strength, and excellent flexibility due to biaxial orientation. These films are mainly used for food packaging.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films market covered in Chapter 12:

AdvanSix

Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic Company

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Unitika Ltd.

Kunshan Yuncheng Plastic Industry Company

Sojitz Corporation

Green Seal Holding Ltd.

Oben Holding Group

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Ordinary BOPA movie

Professional BOPA movie

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Food

Drink

Medical

Pharmaceutical

Electronic

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films

3.3 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films

3.4 Market Distributors of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market, by Type

4.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Value and Growth Rate of Ordinary BOPA movie

4.3.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Value and Growth Rate of Professional BOPA movie

4.4 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Consumption and Growth Rate of Food (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Consumption and Growth Rate of Drink (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Consumption and Growth Rate of Medical (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Consumption and Growth Rate of Pharmaceutical (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Consumption and Growth Rate of Electronic (2015-2020)

6 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

.…continued

