Information Security Consulting Industry June 2021 EUROPE Market Research Report 2020

IoT is a network of internet-connected objects, which collect and exchange data using embedded sensors. Internet of Things (IoT) security refers to the safety of connected devices and networks in the Internet of Things (IoT). Internet of Things (IoT) security offers wide range of endpoint security such as antimalware and antivirus along with firewalls & interruption prevention and detection systems. IoT security is generally used to decrease the risk of IP theft, device manipulation and network manipulation.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Internet of Things (IoT) Security industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Internet of Things (IoT) Security market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Internet of Things (IoT) Security market covered in Chapter 12:

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Trend Micro Inc.

Fire Eye Inc.

Gemalto

PTC Inc.

Verizon Enterprises Solutions

AT&T Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Infineon Technologies

Symantec Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Internet of Things (IoT) Security market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Internet of Things (IoT) Security market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Healthcare

Information Technology (IT)

Telecom

Banking

Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Automotive

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Internet of Things (IoT) Security

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Internet of Things (IoT) Security industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Internet of Things (IoT) Security Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Internet of Things (IoT) Security Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Internet of Things (IoT) Security

3.3 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Internet of Things (IoT) Security

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Internet of Things (IoT) Security

3.4 Market Distributors of Internet of Things (IoT) Security

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Internet of Things (IoT) Security Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market, by Type

4.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Value and Growth Rate of Network Security

4.3.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Value and Growth Rate of Endpoint Security

4.3.3 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Value and Growth Rate of Application Security

4.3.4 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Value and Growth Rate of Cloud Security

4.3.5 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Consumption and Growth Rate of Information Technology (IT) (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Consumption and Growth Rate of Telecom (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Consumption and Growth Rate of Banking (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Consumption and Growth Rate of Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Consumption and Growth Rate of Automotive (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Internet of Things (IoT) Security Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Internet of Things (IoT) Security Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Internet of Things (IoT) Security Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Internet of Things (IoT) Security Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Internet of Things (IoT) Security Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 IBM Corporation

12.1.1 IBM Corporation Basic Information

12.1.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Product Introduction

12.1.3 IBM Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Intel Corporation

12.2.1 Intel Corporation Basic Information

12.2.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Product Introduction

12.2.3 Intel Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Trend Micro Inc.

12.3.1 Trend Micro Inc. Basic Information

12.3.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Product Introduction

12.3.3 Trend Micro Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Fire Eye Inc.

12.4.1 Fire Eye Inc. Basic Information

12.4.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Product Introduction

12.4.3 Fire Eye Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Gemalto

12.5.1 Gemalto Basic Information

12.5.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Product Introduction

12.5.3 Gemalto Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 PTC Inc.

12.6.1 PTC Inc. Basic Information

12.6.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Product Introduction

12.6.3 PTC Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Verizon Enterprises Solutions

12.7.1 Verizon Enterprises Solutions Basic Information

12.7.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Product Introduction

….continued

