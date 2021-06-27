Gallium Nitride Substrates Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2025

Gallium Nitride (GaN) is a nitride of gallium and is a compound semiconductor. It is a wide band gap semiconductor. Gallium nitride substrates are widely used as substrates for various LEDs (white LEDs, ultraviolet LEDs, violet LEDs, and blue LEDs), blue-violet LDs (laser diodes) for blue light heads, and green LD substrates for micro projectors.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Gallium Nitride Substrates industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Gallium Nitride Substrates market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Gallium Nitride Substrates market covered in Chapter 12:

Saint Gobain Ltd.

Infineon Technologies

Six point Materials Inc

Ammono SA

Aixtron Ltd.

Sciocs Co. Ltd

Sino Nitride Semiconductors ltd.

EpiGaN NV

AE Tech Co. Ltd

Cree Incorporated

Qorvo Inc

Furukawa.Co.Ltd

GaN Systems Inc.

Kyma Technologies

MTI Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Gallium Nitride Substrates market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

GaN on Sapphire

GaN on Si

GaN on SiC

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Gallium Nitride Substrates market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Automotive

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Defense

Optical Storage

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Gallium Nitride Substrates Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Gallium Nitride Substrates

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Gallium Nitride Substrates industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Gallium Nitride Substrates Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Gallium Nitride Substrates Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Gallium Nitride Substrates

3.3 Gallium Nitride Substrates Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Gallium Nitride Substrates

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Gallium Nitride Substrates

3.4 Market Distributors of Gallium Nitride Substrates

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Gallium Nitride Substrates Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Market, by Type

4.1 Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Value and Growth Rate of GaN on Sapphire

4.3.2 Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Value and Growth Rate of GaN on Si

4.3.3 Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Value and Growth Rate of GaN on SiC

4.3.4 Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Gallium Nitride Substrates Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Consumption and Growth Rate of Automotive (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Consumption and Growth Rate of Consumer Electronics (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Consumption and Growth Rate of Defense (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Consumption and Growth Rate of Optical Storage (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Gallium Nitride Substrates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Gallium Nitride Substrates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Gallium Nitride Substrates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Gallium Nitride Substrates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Gallium Nitride Substrates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

.…continued

