SaaS Mortgage Software Industry June 2021 EUROPE Market Research Report 2020

For most lenders, technology ownership is a fixed cost for a resource that rarely reaches its expected return on investment. Further, loan origination systems are notorious for slow implementation and are subject to numerous annual upgrades to deploy that can be either expensive or time consuming, or both. As a result, technology has become a prime candidate for outsourcing, especially for growing lenders.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the SaaS Mortgage Software industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The SaaS Mortgage Software market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global SaaS Mortgage Software market covered in Chapter 12:

Accenture

D+H

PCLender LLC

Wipro

Black Knight Financial Services, Inc.

Ellie Mae

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the SaaS Mortgage Software market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the SaaS Mortgage Software market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Small Business

Medium Business

Large Enterprises

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 SaaS Mortgage Software Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of SaaS Mortgage Software

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the SaaS Mortgage Software industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global SaaS Mortgage Software Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global SaaS Mortgage Software Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global SaaS Mortgage Software Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global SaaS Mortgage Software Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on SaaS Mortgage Software Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of SaaS Mortgage Software Analysis

3.2 Major Players of SaaS Mortgage Software

3.3 SaaS Mortgage Software Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of SaaS Mortgage Software

3.3.3 Labor Cost of SaaS Mortgage Software

3.4 Market Distributors of SaaS Mortgage Software

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of SaaS Mortgage Software Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global SaaS Mortgage Software Market, by Type

4.1 Global SaaS Mortgage Software Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global SaaS Mortgage Software Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global SaaS Mortgage Software Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global SaaS Mortgage Software Value and Growth Rate of Cloud-Based

4.3.2 Global SaaS Mortgage Software Value and Growth Rate of On-Premises

4.4 Global SaaS Mortgage Software Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 SaaS Mortgage Software Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global SaaS Mortgage Software Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global SaaS Mortgage Software Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global SaaS Mortgage Software Consumption and Growth Rate of Small Business (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global SaaS Mortgage Software Consumption and Growth Rate of Medium Business (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global SaaS Mortgage Software Consumption and Growth Rate of Large Enterprises (2015-2020)

6 Global SaaS Mortgage Software Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global SaaS Mortgage Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global SaaS Mortgage Software Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global SaaS Mortgage Software Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America SaaS Mortgage Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe SaaS Mortgage Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific SaaS Mortgage Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa SaaS Mortgage Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America SaaS Mortgage Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America SaaS Mortgage Software Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America SaaS Mortgage Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America SaaS Mortgage Software Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America SaaS Mortgage Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States SaaS Mortgage Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada SaaS Mortgage Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico SaaS Mortgage Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe SaaS Mortgage Software Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe SaaS Mortgage Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe SaaS Mortgage Software Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe SaaS Mortgage Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany SaaS Mortgage Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK SaaS Mortgage Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France SaaS Mortgage Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy SaaS Mortgage Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain SaaS Mortgage Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia SaaS Mortgage Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific SaaS Mortgage Software Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific SaaS Mortgage Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific SaaS Mortgage Software Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific SaaS Mortgage Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China SaaS Mortgage Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan SaaS Mortgage Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea SaaS Mortgage Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India SaaS Mortgage Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia SaaS Mortgage Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia SaaS Mortgage Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa SaaS Mortgage Software Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa SaaS Mortgage Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa SaaS Mortgage Software Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa SaaS Mortgage Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia SaaS Mortgage Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE SaaS Mortgage Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt SaaS Mortgage Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria SaaS Mortgage Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa SaaS Mortgage Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America SaaS Mortgage Software Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America SaaS Mortgage Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America SaaS Mortgage Software Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America SaaS Mortgage Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil SaaS Mortgage Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina SaaS Mortgage Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia SaaS Mortgage Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile SaaS Mortgage Software Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Accenture

12.1.1 Accenture Basic Information

12.1.2 SaaS Mortgage Software Product Introduction

12.1.3 Accenture Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 D+H

12.2.1 D+H Basic Information

12.2.2 SaaS Mortgage Software Product Introduction

12.2.3 D+H Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 PCLender LLC

12.3.1 PCLender LLC Basic Information

12.3.2 SaaS Mortgage Software Product Introduction

12.3.3 PCLender LLC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Wipro

12.4.1 Wipro Basic Information

12.4.2 SaaS Mortgage Software Product Introduction

12.4.3 Wipro Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Black Knight Financial Services, Inc.

12.5.1 Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. Basic Information

12.5.2 SaaS Mortgage Software Product Introduction

12.5.3 Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Ellie Mae

12.6.1 Ellie Mae Basic Information

12.6.2 SaaS Mortgage Software Product Introduction

12.6.3 Ellie Mae Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global SaaS Mortgage Software Market Forecast

14.1 Global SaaS Mortgage Software Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Cloud-Based Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 On-Premises Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global SaaS Mortgage Software Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Small Business Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Medium Business Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

….continued

