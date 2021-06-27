Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Industry June 2021 EUROPE Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) market covered in Chapter 12:

Ricoh

DXC Technology

Canon

HP

Fujitsu

KONICA MINOLTA

Sharp Electronics

Epson

Toshiba

ARC Document Solutions

Lexmark

Xerox

Brother

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Cloud-based

On-premise

Hybrid

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

BFSI

Education

Government

Healthcare

Industrial Manufacturing

Retail & Consumer goods

Telecom & IT

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS)

3.3 Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS)

3.4 Market Distributors of Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Value and Growth Rate of Cloud-based

4.3.2 Global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Value and Growth Rate of On-premise

4.3.3 Global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Value and Growth Rate of Hybrid

4.4 Global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Consumption and Growth Rate of BFSI (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Consumption and Growth Rate of Education (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Consumption and Growth Rate of Government (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Consumption and Growth Rate of Industrial Manufacturing (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Consumption and Growth Rate of Retail & Consumer goods (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Consumption and Growth Rate of Telecom & IT (2015-2020)

5.3.8 Global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Ricoh

12.1.1 Ricoh Basic Information

12.1.2 Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Product Introduction

12.1.3 Ricoh Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 DXC Technology

12.2.1 DXC Technology Basic Information

12.2.2 Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Product Introduction

12.2.3 DXC Technology Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Canon

12.3.1 Canon Basic Information

12.3.2 Managed Print and Document Services (MPDS) Product Introduction

….continued

