Tourism and Water Sports Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2025

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Tourism and Water Sports industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Tourism and Water Sports market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Tourism and Water Sports market covered in Chapter 12:

Tourex Egypt

Crown Ltd.

Ramasside Tours

Nile Blue Tours

TCS World Travel

Memphis Tours

DuVine

G Adventures

Fred Harvey Company

Egypt Last Minute

Balkan Holidays Ltd

Gray & Co

Travel Egypt

Accor Group

Air BnB

Adris Group

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Tourism and Water Sports market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Scuba Diving

Kite Surfing

Wind Surfing

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Tourism and Water Sports market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Group

Personal

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Tourism and Water Sports Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Tourism and Water Sports

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Tourism and Water Sports industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Tourism and Water Sports Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Tourism and Water Sports Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Tourism and Water Sports Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Tourism and Water Sports Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Tourism and Water Sports Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Tourism and Water Sports Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Tourism and Water Sports

3.3 Tourism and Water Sports Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Tourism and Water Sports

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Tourism and Water Sports

3.4 Market Distributors of Tourism and Water Sports

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Tourism and Water Sports Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Tourism and Water Sports Market, by Type

4.1 Global Tourism and Water Sports Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Tourism and Water Sports Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Tourism and Water Sports Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Tourism and Water Sports Value and Growth Rate of Scuba Diving

4.3.2 Global Tourism and Water Sports Value and Growth Rate of Kite Surfing

4.3.3 Global Tourism and Water Sports Value and Growth Rate of Wind Surfing

4.4 Global Tourism and Water Sports Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Tourism and Water Sports Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Tourism and Water Sports Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Tourism and Water Sports Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Tourism and Water Sports Consumption and Growth Rate of Group (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Tourism and Water Sports Consumption and Growth Rate of Personal (2015-2020)

6 Global Tourism and Water Sports Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Tourism and Water Sports Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Tourism and Water Sports Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Tourism and Water Sports Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Tourism and Water Sports Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Tourism and Water Sports Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Tourism and Water Sports Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Tourism and Water Sports Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Tourism and Water Sports Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Tourism and Water Sports Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Tourism and Water Sports Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Tourism and Water Sports Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Tourism and Water Sports Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Tourism and Water Sports Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Tourism and Water Sports Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Tourism and Water Sports Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

.…continued

