Crowdsourcing Platforms Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Crowdsourcing Platforms industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Crowdsourcing Platforms market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Crowdsourcing Platforms market covered in Chapter 12:

Mechanical Turk or mTurk

Cad Crowd

OpenIdeo

CrowdSpring

Elance

99Designs

Innocentive

MicroWorkers

Idea Bounty

DesignCrowd

CrowdSPRING

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Crowdsourcing Platforms market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Data Annotation

Image Transcribing

Graphic and Product Design

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Crowdsourcing Platforms market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Large Company

Small and medium-sized Company

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 Crowdsourcing Platforms Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Crowdsourcing Platforms

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Crowdsourcing Platforms industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Crowdsourcing Platforms Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Crowdsourcing Platforms Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Crowdsourcing Platforms Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Crowdsourcing Platforms Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Crowdsourcing Platforms Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Crowdsourcing Platforms Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Crowdsourcing Platforms

3.3 Crowdsourcing Platforms Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Crowdsourcing Platforms

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Crowdsourcing Platforms

3.4 Market Distributors of Crowdsourcing Platforms

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Crowdsourcing Platforms Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

……Continuned

