Travel Technologies Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2025

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Travel Technologies industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Travel Technologies market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Travel Technologies market covered in Chapter 12:

Sidekix

Gooster

Travelport

RoutePerfect

Trailze

Ecare Technology Labs

ThemeGo

Dolphin Dynamics

Sabre

Amadeus

Guiderr

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Travel Technologies market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions

Global Distribution System (GDS)

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Travel Technologies market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Airline Companies

Hotels

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Travel Technologies Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Travel Technologies

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Travel Technologies industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Travel Technologies Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Travel Technologies Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Travel Technologies Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Travel Technologies Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Travel Technologies Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Travel Technologies Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Travel Technologies

3.3 Travel Technologies Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Travel Technologies

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Travel Technologies

3.4 Market Distributors of Travel Technologies

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Travel Technologies Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Travel Technologies Market, by Type

4.1 Global Travel Technologies Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Travel Technologies Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Travel Technologies Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Travel Technologies Value and Growth Rate of Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions

4.3.2 Global Travel Technologies Value and Growth Rate of Global Distribution System (GDS)

4.4 Global Travel Technologies Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Travel Technologies Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Travel Technologies Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Travel Technologies Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Travel Technologies Consumption and Growth Rate of Airline Companies (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Travel Technologies Consumption and Growth Rate of Hotels (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Travel Technologies Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Travel Technologies Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Travel Technologies Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Travel Technologies Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Travel Technologies Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Travel Technologies Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Travel Technologies Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Travel Technologies Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Travel Technologies Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Travel Technologies Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Travel Technologies Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Travel Technologies Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Travel Technologies Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Travel Technologies Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Travel Technologies Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Travel Technologies Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Travel Technologies Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Travel Technologies Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Travel Technologies Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Travel Technologies Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Travel Technologies Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Travel Technologies Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Travel Technologies Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Travel Technologies Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Travel Technologies Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Travel Technologies Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

.…continued

