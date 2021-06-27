Event Planning Service Industry June 2021 EUROPE Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6156580-covid-19-outbreak-global-event-planning-service-industry

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Event Planning Service industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Event Planning Service market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Event Planning Service market covered in Chapter 12:

Pico

Carlson Wagonlit Travel

Grass Roots Meetings & Events

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-melatonin-gummies-industry-supply-and-demand-markets-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-04

BCD Group

IBTM Events

Conference Care

Uniplan

The Freeman

Ruckus

Interbrand

Sagon Phior

CiEvents

Questex

CBA Design

Eventive

Cheil

Interpublic Group of Companies

Atpi

Capital Travel and Events

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Event Planning Service market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

One-stop Service

Customized Service

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Event Planning Service market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-solvent-free-coating-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-08

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-worldwide-automotive-suspension-device-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-08

Table of Contents

1 Event Planning Service Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Event Planning Service

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Event Planning Service industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Event Planning Service Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Event Planning Service Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Event Planning Service Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Event Planning Service Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Event Planning Service Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Event Planning Service Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Event Planning Service

3.3 Event Planning Service Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Event Planning Service

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Event Planning Service

3.4 Market Distributors of Event Planning Service

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Event Planning Service Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-ott-platforms-software-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021—2026-2021-06-08

4 Global Event Planning Service Market, by Type

4.1 Global Event Planning Service Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Event Planning Service Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Event Planning Service Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Event Planning Service Value and Growth Rate of One-stop Service

4.3.2 Global Event Planning Service Value and Growth Rate of Customized Service

4.4 Global Event Planning Service Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Event Planning Service Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Event Planning Service Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Event Planning Service Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Event Planning Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Large Enterprises (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Event Planning Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) (2015-2020)

6 Global Event Planning Service Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Event Planning Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Event Planning Service Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Event Planning Service Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Event Planning Service Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Event Planning Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Event Planning Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Event Planning Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Event Planning Service Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Event Planning Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Event Planning Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Event Planning Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Event Planning Service Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Event Planning Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Event Planning Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Event Planning Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Event Planning Service Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Event Planning Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Event Planning Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Event Planning Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Event Planning Service Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Event Planning Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Event Planning Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Event Planning Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Pico

12.1.1 Pico Basic Information

12.1.2 Event Planning Service Product Introduction

12.1.3 Pico Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Carlson Wagonlit Travel

12.2.1 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Basic Information

12.2.2 Event Planning Service Product Introduction

12.2.3 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Grass Roots Meetings & Events

12.3.1 Grass Roots Meetings & Events Basic Information

12.3.2 Event Planning Service Product Introduction

12.3.3 Grass Roots Meetings & Events Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 BCD Group

12.4.1 BCD Group Basic Information

12.4.2 Event Planning Service Product Introduction

12.4.3 BCD Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 IBTM Events

12.5.1 IBTM Events Basic Information

12.5.2 Event Planning Service Product Introduction

12.5.3 IBTM Events Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Conference Care

12.6.1 Conference Care Basic Information

12.6.2 Event Planning Service Product Introduction

12.6.3 Conference Care Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Uniplan

12.7.1 Uniplan Basic Information

12.7.2 Event Planning Service Product Introduction

12.7.3 Uniplan Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 The Freeman

12.8.1 The Freeman Basic Information

12.8.2 Event Planning Service Product Introduction

12.8.3 The Freeman Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Ruckus

12.9.1 Ruckus Basic Information

12.9.2 Event Planning Service Product Introduction

12.9.3 Ruckus Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Interbrand

12.10.1 Interbrand Basic Information

12.10.2 Event Planning Service Product Introduction

12.10.3 Interbrand Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 Sagon Phior

12.11.1 Sagon Phior Basic Information

12.11.2 Event Planning Service Product Introduction

12.11.3 Sagon Phior Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 CiEvents

12.12.1 CiEvents Basic Information

12.12.2 Event Planning Service Product Introduction

12.12.3 CiEvents Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 Questex

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105