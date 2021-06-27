Event Planning Service Industry June 2021 EUROPE Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Event Planning Service industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Event Planning Service market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Event Planning Service market covered in Chapter 12:
Pico
Carlson Wagonlit Travel
Grass Roots Meetings & Events
BCD Group
IBTM Events
Conference Care
Uniplan
The Freeman
Ruckus
Interbrand
Sagon Phior
CiEvents
Questex
CBA Design
Eventive
Cheil
Interpublic Group of Companies
Atpi
Capital Travel and Events
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Event Planning Service market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
One-stop Service
Customized Service
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Event Planning Service market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
Table of Contents
1 Event Planning Service Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Event Planning Service
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Event Planning Service industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Event Planning Service Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Event Planning Service Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Event Planning Service Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Event Planning Service Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Event Planning Service Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Event Planning Service Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Event Planning Service
3.3 Event Planning Service Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Event Planning Service
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Event Planning Service
3.4 Market Distributors of Event Planning Service
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Event Planning Service Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Event Planning Service Market, by Type
4.1 Global Event Planning Service Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Event Planning Service Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Event Planning Service Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Event Planning Service Value and Growth Rate of One-stop Service
4.3.2 Global Event Planning Service Value and Growth Rate of Customized Service
4.4 Global Event Planning Service Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
5 Event Planning Service Market, by Application
5.1 Downstream Market Overview
5.2 Global Event Planning Service Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Event Planning Service Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
5.3.1 Global Event Planning Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Large Enterprises (2015-2020)
5.3.2 Global Event Planning Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) (2015-2020)
6 Global Event Planning Service Market Analysis by Regions
6.1 Global Event Planning Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
6.1.1 Global Event Planning Service Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Global Event Planning Service Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 North America Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.3 Europe Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Asia-Pacific Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.5 Middle East and Africa Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.6 South America Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7 North America Event Planning Service Market Analysis by Countries
7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market
7.2 North America Event Planning Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
7.2.1 North America Event Planning Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Event Planning Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
7.3 United States Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.4 Canada Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.5 Mexico Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8 Europe Event Planning Service Market Analysis by Countries
8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market
8.2 Europe Event Planning Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
8.2.1 Europe Event Planning Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2.2 Europe Event Planning Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
8.3 Germany Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.4 UK Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.5 France Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.6 Italy Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.7 Spain Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.8 Russia Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9 Asia Pacific Event Planning Service Market Analysis by Countries
9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market
9.2 Asia Pacific Event Planning Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Event Planning Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Event Planning Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
9.3 China Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.5 South Korea Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.6 India Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.7 Southeast Asia Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.8 Australia Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10 Middle East and Africa Event Planning Service Market Analysis by Countries
10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
10.2 Middle East and Africa Event Planning Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Event Planning Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Event Planning Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
10.3 Saudi Arabia Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.4 UAE Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.5 Egypt Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.6 Nigeria Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.7 South Africa Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11 South America Event Planning Service Market Analysis by Countries
11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
11.2 South America Event Planning Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
11.2.1 South America Event Planning Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
11.2.2 South America Event Planning Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
11.3 Brazil Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.4 Argentina Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.5 Columbia Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11.6 Chile Event Planning Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Pico
12.1.1 Pico Basic Information
12.1.2 Event Planning Service Product Introduction
12.1.3 Pico Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.2 Carlson Wagonlit Travel
12.2.1 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Basic Information
12.2.2 Event Planning Service Product Introduction
12.2.3 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.3 Grass Roots Meetings & Events
12.3.1 Grass Roots Meetings & Events Basic Information
12.3.2 Event Planning Service Product Introduction
12.3.3 Grass Roots Meetings & Events Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.4 BCD Group
12.4.1 BCD Group Basic Information
12.4.2 Event Planning Service Product Introduction
12.4.3 BCD Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.5 IBTM Events
12.5.1 IBTM Events Basic Information
12.5.2 Event Planning Service Product Introduction
12.5.3 IBTM Events Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.6 Conference Care
12.6.1 Conference Care Basic Information
12.6.2 Event Planning Service Product Introduction
12.6.3 Conference Care Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.7 Uniplan
12.7.1 Uniplan Basic Information
12.7.2 Event Planning Service Product Introduction
12.7.3 Uniplan Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.8 The Freeman
12.8.1 The Freeman Basic Information
12.8.2 Event Planning Service Product Introduction
12.8.3 The Freeman Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.9 Ruckus
12.9.1 Ruckus Basic Information
12.9.2 Event Planning Service Product Introduction
12.9.3 Ruckus Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.10 Interbrand
12.10.1 Interbrand Basic Information
12.10.2 Event Planning Service Product Introduction
12.10.3 Interbrand Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.11 Sagon Phior
12.11.1 Sagon Phior Basic Information
12.11.2 Event Planning Service Product Introduction
12.11.3 Sagon Phior Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.12 CiEvents
12.12.1 CiEvents Basic Information
12.12.2 Event Planning Service Product Introduction
12.12.3 CiEvents Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.13 Questex
….continued
