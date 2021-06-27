Operational Predictive Maintenance Industry June 2021 EUROPE Market Research Report 2020

Operational predictive maintenance software retrieve multiple data sources in real time to predict quality issues or asset failure. Adoption of these software solutions facilitate organizations to prevent downtime and reduce maintenance costs. Operational predictive software solutions detect failure patterns and minor anomalies to determine the assets and operational processes that are at the greatest risk of failure. Deployment of operation predictive maintenance software boosts equipment uptime and enhance supply chain processes and quality. One of the major factors for the increasing usage of these software solutions is their ability to accurately predict asset failure, enabling enterprises to take the asset out of production ensuing efficient supply chain.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Operational Predictive Maintenance industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Operational Predictive Maintenance market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Operational Predictive Maintenance market covered in Chapter 12:

Emaint Enterprises

SAS

Rockwell Automation

General Electric

Schneider Electric

Bosch

IBM

PTC

Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB

Software AG

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Operational Predictive Maintenance market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Cloud

On-premises

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Operational Predictive Maintenance market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Automotive

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Operational Predictive Maintenance Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Operational Predictive Maintenance

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Operational Predictive Maintenance industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Operational Predictive Maintenance Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Operational Predictive Maintenance Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Operational Predictive Maintenance Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Operational Predictive Maintenance Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Operational Predictive Maintenance Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Operational Predictive Maintenance Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Operational Predictive Maintenance

3.3 Operational Predictive Maintenance Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Operational Predictive Maintenance

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Operational Predictive Maintenance

3.4 Market Distributors of Operational Predictive Maintenance

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Operational Predictive Maintenance Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Operational Predictive Maintenance Market, by Type

4.1 Global Operational Predictive Maintenance Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Operational Predictive Maintenance Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Operational Predictive Maintenance Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Operational Predictive Maintenance Value and Growth Rate of Cloud

4.3.2 Global Operational Predictive Maintenance Value and Growth Rate of On-premises

4.4 Global Operational Predictive Maintenance Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Operational Predictive Maintenance Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Operational Predictive Maintenance Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Operational Predictive Maintenance Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Operational Predictive Maintenance Consumption and Growth Rate of Automotive (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Operational Predictive Maintenance Consumption and Growth Rate of Energy and Utilities (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Operational Predictive Maintenance Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Operational Predictive Maintenance Consumption and Growth Rate of Manufacturing (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Operational Predictive Maintenance Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Operational Predictive Maintenance Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Operational Predictive Maintenance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Operational Predictive Maintenance Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Operational Predictive Maintenance Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Operational Predictive Maintenance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Operational Predictive Maintenance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Operational Predictive Maintenance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Operational Predictive Maintenance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Operational Predictive Maintenance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Operational Predictive Maintenance Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Operational Predictive Maintenance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Operational Predictive Maintenance Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Operational Predictive Maintenance Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Operational Predictive Maintenance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Operational Predictive Maintenance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Operational Predictive Maintenance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Operational Predictive Maintenance Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Operational Predictive Maintenance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Operational Predictive Maintenance Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Operational Predictive Maintenance Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Operational Predictive Maintenance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Operational Predictive Maintenance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Operational Predictive Maintenance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Operational Predictive Maintenance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Operational Predictive Maintenance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Operational Predictive Maintenance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Operational Predictive Maintenance Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Operational Predictive Maintenance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Operational Predictive Maintenance Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Operational Predictive Maintenance Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Operational Predictive Maintenance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Operational Predictive Maintenance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Operational Predictive Maintenance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Operational Predictive Maintenance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Operational Predictive Maintenance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Operational Predictive Maintenance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Operational Predictive Maintenance Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Operational Predictive Maintenance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Operational Predictive Maintenance Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Operational Predictive Maintenance Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Operational Predictive Maintenance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Operational Predictive Maintenance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Operational Predictive Maintenance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Operational Predictive Maintenance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Operational Predictive Maintenance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Operational Predictive Maintenance Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Operational Predictive Maintenance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Operational Predictive Maintenance Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Operational Predictive Maintenance Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Operational Predictive Maintenance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Operational Predictive Maintenance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Operational Predictive Maintenance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Operational Predictive Maintenance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Emaint Enterprises

12.1.1 Emaint Enterprises Basic Information

12.1.2 Operational Predictive Maintenance Product Introduction

12.1.3 Emaint Enterprises Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 SAS

12.2.1 SAS Basic Information

12.2.2 Operational Predictive Maintenance Product Introduction

12.2.3 SAS Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Rockwell Automation

12.3.1 Rockwell Automation Basic Information

12.3.2 Operational Predictive Maintenance Product Introduction

12.3.3 Rockwell Automation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 General Electric

12.4.1 General Electric Basic Information

12.4.2 Operational Predictive Maintenance Product Introduction

12.4.3 General Electric Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Schneider Electric

12.5.1 Schneider Electric Basic Information

12.5.2 Operational Predictive Maintenance Product Introduction

12.5.3 Schneider Electric Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Bosch

12.6.1 Bosch Basic Information

12.6.2 Operational Predictive Maintenance Product Introduction

12.6.3 Bosch Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 IBM

12.7.1 IBM Basic Information

12.7.2 Operational Predictive Maintenance Product Introduction

12.7.3 IBM Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 PTC

12.8.1 PTC Basic Information

12.8.2 Operational Predictive Maintenance Product Introduction

12.8.3 PTC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB

12.9.1 Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB Basic Information

12.9.2 Operational Predictive Maintenance Product Introduction

12.9.3 Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Software AG

12.10.1 Software AG Basic Information

12.10.2 Operational Predictive Maintenance Product Introduction

12.10.3 Software AG Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Operational Predictive Maintenance Market Forecast

14.1 Global Operational Predictive Maintenance Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Cloud Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 On-premises Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Operational Predictive Maintenance Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Automotive Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Energy and Utilities Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Healthcare Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.4 Manufacturing Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.5 Others Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

….continued

