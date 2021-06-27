IoT Cloud Platform Industry June 2021 EUROPE Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the IoT Cloud Platform industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The IoT Cloud Platform market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global IoT Cloud Platform market covered in Chapter 12:

IBM Corporation

Google

Microsoft Corporation (Azure)

General Electric

Salesforce.com

Sap SE

Samsung

Telit

PTC

Amazon Web Service

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the IoT Cloud Platform market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Private Deployment Model

Public Deployment Model

Hybrid Deployment Model

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the IoT Cloud Platform market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Industrial Automation

Connected Traffic

Health Care

Smart Retail

Intelligent Agriculture

Networked Logistics

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 IoT Cloud Platform Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of IoT Cloud Platform

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the IoT Cloud Platform industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global IoT Cloud Platform Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global IoT Cloud Platform Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global IoT Cloud Platform Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global IoT Cloud Platform Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on IoT Cloud Platform Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of IoT Cloud Platform Analysis

3.2 Major Players of IoT Cloud Platform

3.3 IoT Cloud Platform Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of IoT Cloud Platform

3.3.3 Labor Cost of IoT Cloud Platform

3.4 Market Distributors of IoT Cloud Platform

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of IoT Cloud Platform Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global IoT Cloud Platform Market, by Type

4.1 Global IoT Cloud Platform Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global IoT Cloud Platform Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global IoT Cloud Platform Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global IoT Cloud Platform Value and Growth Rate of Private Deployment Model

4.3.2 Global IoT Cloud Platform Value and Growth Rate of Public Deployment Model

4.3.3 Global IoT Cloud Platform Value and Growth Rate of Hybrid Deployment Model

4.4 Global IoT Cloud Platform Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 IoT Cloud Platform Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global IoT Cloud Platform Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global IoT Cloud Platform Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global IoT Cloud Platform Consumption and Growth Rate of Industrial Automation (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global IoT Cloud Platform Consumption and Growth Rate of Connected Traffic (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global IoT Cloud Platform Consumption and Growth Rate of Health Care (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global IoT Cloud Platform Consumption and Growth Rate of Smart Retail (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global IoT Cloud Platform Consumption and Growth Rate of Intelligent Agriculture (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global IoT Cloud Platform Consumption and Growth Rate of Networked Logistics (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global IoT Cloud Platform Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global IoT Cloud Platform Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global IoT Cloud Platform Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global IoT Cloud Platform Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global IoT Cloud Platform Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America IoT Cloud Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe IoT Cloud Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific IoT Cloud Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa IoT Cloud Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America IoT Cloud Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America IoT Cloud Platform Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America IoT Cloud Platform Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America IoT Cloud Platform Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America IoT Cloud Platform Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States IoT Cloud Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada IoT Cloud Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico IoT Cloud Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe IoT Cloud Platform Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe IoT Cloud Platform Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe IoT Cloud Platform Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe IoT Cloud Platform Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany IoT Cloud Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK IoT Cloud Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France IoT Cloud Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy IoT Cloud Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain IoT Cloud Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia IoT Cloud Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific IoT Cloud Platform Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific IoT Cloud Platform Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific IoT Cloud Platform Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific IoT Cloud Platform Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China IoT Cloud Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan IoT Cloud Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea IoT Cloud Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India IoT Cloud Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia IoT Cloud Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia IoT Cloud Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa IoT Cloud Platform Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa IoT Cloud Platform Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa IoT Cloud Platform Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa IoT Cloud Platform Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia IoT Cloud Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE IoT Cloud Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt IoT Cloud Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria IoT Cloud Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa IoT Cloud Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America IoT Cloud Platform Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America IoT Cloud Platform Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America IoT Cloud Platform Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America IoT Cloud Platform Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil IoT Cloud Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina IoT Cloud Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia IoT Cloud Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile IoT Cloud Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 IBM Corporation

12.1.1 IBM Corporation Basic Information

12.1.2 IoT Cloud Platform Product Introduction

12.1.3 IBM Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Google

12.2.1 Google Basic Information

12.2.2 IoT Cloud Platform Product Introduction

12.2.3 Google Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Microsoft Corporation (Azure)

12.3.1 Microsoft Corporation (Azure) Basic Information

12.3.2 IoT Cloud Platform Product Introduction

12.3.3 Microsoft Corporation (Azure) Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 General Electric

12.4.1 General Electric Basic Information

12.4.2 IoT Cloud Platform Product Introduction

12.4.3 General Electric Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Salesforce.com

12.5.1 Salesforce.com Basic Information

12.5.2 IoT Cloud Platform Product Introduction

12.5.3 Salesforce.com Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Sap SE

12.6.1 Sap SE Basic Information

12.6.2 IoT Cloud Platform Product Introduction

12.6.3 Sap SE Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Samsung

12.7.1 Samsung Basic Information

12.7.2 IoT Cloud Platform Product Introduction

12.7.3 Samsung Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Telit

12.8.1 Telit Basic Information

12.8.2 IoT Cloud Platform Product Introduction

12.8.3 Telit Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 PTC

12.9.1 PTC Basic Information

12.9.2 IoT Cloud Platform Product Introduction

12.9.3 PTC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Amazon Web Service

12.10.1 Amazon Web Service Basic Information

12.10.2 IoT Cloud Platform Product Introduction

12.10.3 Amazon Web Service Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global IoT Cloud Platform Market Forecast

14.1 Global IoT Cloud Platform Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

….continued

