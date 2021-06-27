High Net Worth Household Insurance Industry June 2021 EUROPE Market Research Report 2020

In short, most home insurance policies provide coverage for a range of insurance risks, such as fire, theft, water damage, lighting, accidental damage, and more. If the loss exceeds these risks, the insurance will not be activated and therefore no insurance coverage is effective. Depending on how the high net worth home insurance policy works, it operates on all risks and applies anywhere in the world, unless all specific exceptions apply.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the High Net Worth Household Insurance industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The High Net Worth Household Insurance market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global High Net Worth Household Insurance market covered in Chapter 12:

Chubb

Hiscox

Covéa

Zurich

Aviva

AXA ART

AIG

Azur

Plum Underwriting

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the High Net Worth Household Insurance market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Buildings insurance

Contents insurance

Valuables cover

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the High Net Worth Household Insurance market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Celebrity

Company Leader

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 High Net Worth Household Insurance Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of High Net Worth Household Insurance

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the High Net Worth Household Insurance industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global High Net Worth Household Insurance Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global High Net Worth Household Insurance Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global High Net Worth Household Insurance Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global High Net Worth Household Insurance Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on High Net Worth Household Insurance Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of High Net Worth Household Insurance Analysis

3.2 Major Players of High Net Worth Household Insurance

3.3 High Net Worth Household Insurance Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of High Net Worth Household Insurance

3.3.3 Labor Cost of High Net Worth Household Insurance

3.4 Market Distributors of High Net Worth Household Insurance

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of High Net Worth Household Insurance Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global High Net Worth Household Insurance Market, by Type

4.1 Global High Net Worth Household Insurance Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global High Net Worth Household Insurance Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global High Net Worth Household Insurance Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global High Net Worth Household Insurance Value and Growth Rate of Buildings insurance

4.3.2 Global High Net Worth Household Insurance Value and Growth Rate of Contents insurance

4.3.3 Global High Net Worth Household Insurance Value and Growth Rate of Valuables cover

4.3.4 Global High Net Worth Household Insurance Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global High Net Worth Household Insurance Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 High Net Worth Household Insurance Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global High Net Worth Household Insurance Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global High Net Worth Household Insurance Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global High Net Worth Household Insurance Consumption and Growth Rate of Celebrity (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global High Net Worth Household Insurance Consumption and Growth Rate of Company Leader (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global High Net Worth Household Insurance Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global High Net Worth Household Insurance Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global High Net Worth Household Insurance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global High Net Worth Household Insurance Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global High Net Worth Household Insurance Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America High Net Worth Household Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe High Net Worth Household Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific High Net Worth Household Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa High Net Worth Household Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America High Net Worth Household Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America High Net Worth Household Insurance Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America High Net Worth Household Insurance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America High Net Worth Household Insurance Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America High Net Worth Household Insurance Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States High Net Worth Household Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada High Net Worth Household Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico High Net Worth Household Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe High Net Worth Household Insurance Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe High Net Worth Household Insurance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe High Net Worth Household Insurance Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe High Net Worth Household Insurance Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany High Net Worth Household Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK High Net Worth Household Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France High Net Worth Household Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy High Net Worth Household Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain High Net Worth Household Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia High Net Worth Household Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific High Net Worth Household Insurance Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific High Net Worth Household Insurance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific High Net Worth Household Insurance Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific High Net Worth Household Insurance Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China High Net Worth Household Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan High Net Worth Household Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea High Net Worth Household Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India High Net Worth Household Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia High Net Worth Household Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia High Net Worth Household Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa High Net Worth Household Insurance Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa High Net Worth Household Insurance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa High Net Worth Household Insurance Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa High Net Worth Household Insurance Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia High Net Worth Household Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE High Net Worth Household Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt High Net Worth Household Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria High Net Worth Household Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa High Net Worth Household Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America High Net Worth Household Insurance Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America High Net Worth Household Insurance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America High Net Worth Household Insurance Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America High Net Worth Household Insurance Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil High Net Worth Household Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina High Net Worth Household Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia High Net Worth Household Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile High Net Worth Household Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Chubb

12.1.1 Chubb Basic Information

12.1.2 High Net Worth Household Insurance Product Introduction

12.1.3 Chubb Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Hiscox

12.2.1 Hiscox Basic Information

12.2.2 High Net Worth Household Insurance Product Introduction

12.2.3 Hiscox Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Covéa

12.3.1 Covéa Basic Information

12.3.2 High Net Worth Household Insurance Product Introduction

12.3.3 Covéa Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Zurich

12.4.1 Zurich Basic Information

12.4.2 High Net Worth Household Insurance Product Introduction

12.4.3 Zurich Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Aviva

12.5.1 Aviva Basic Information

12.5.2 High Net Worth Household Insurance Product Introduction

12.5.3 Aviva Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 AXA ART

12.6.1 AXA ART Basic Information

12.6.2 High Net Worth Household Insurance Product Introduction

12.6.3 AXA ART Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 AIG

12.7.1 AIG Basic Information

12.7.2 High Net Worth Household Insurance Product Introduction

12.7.3 AIG Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Azur

12.8.1 Azur Basic Information

12.8.2 High Net Worth Household Insurance Product Introduction

12.8.3 Azur Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Plum Underwriting

12.9.1 Plum Underwriting Basic Information

12.9.2 High Net Worth Household Insurance Product Introduction

12.9.3 Plum Underwriting Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global High Net Worth Household Insurance Market Forecast

14.1 Global High Net Worth Household Insurance Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Buildings insurance Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

