Industrial Metrology Industry June 2021 EUROPE Market Research Report 2020

Calibration and testing services for the industry, using traceable to national and international measurement standards, to ensure accurate and consistent measurement results and using measurement (inspection, testing, physical and chemical analysis, etc.) equipment, testing products according to production process and process control requirements ( Technical measurements made with features and functions including hardware, software, process materials and services.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Industrial Metrology industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Industrial Metrology market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Industrial Metrology market covered in Chapter 12:

Pollen Metrology

Perceptron

Cairnhill Metrology

Creaform

Att Metrology Services

Precision Products

Automated Precision

GOM

Renishaw

Jenoptik

KLA-Tencor

Hexagon

Applied Materials

Trimet Group

Faro Technologies

Carmar Accuracy

JLM Advanced Technical Services

Nikon Metrology

Carl Zeiss

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Industrial Metrology market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS)

X-Ray and Computed Tomography

2D Equipment

Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)

Measuring Instruments

Automated Optical Inspection

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Industrial Metrology market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Reverse Engineering

Mapping and Modeling

Quality Control and Inspection

Other Applications

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Industrial Metrology Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Industrial Metrology

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Industrial Metrology industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Industrial Metrology Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Industrial Metrology Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Industrial Metrology Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Industrial Metrology Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Industrial Metrology Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Industrial Metrology Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Industrial Metrology

3.3 Industrial Metrology Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Industrial Metrology

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Industrial Metrology

3.4 Market Distributors of Industrial Metrology

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Industrial Metrology Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Industrial Metrology Market, by Type

4.1 Global Industrial Metrology Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Industrial Metrology Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Industrial Metrology Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Industrial Metrology Value and Growth Rate of Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS)

4.3.2 Global Industrial Metrology Value and Growth Rate of X-Ray and Computed Tomography

4.3.3 Global Industrial Metrology Value and Growth Rate of 2D Equipment

4.3.4 Global Industrial Metrology Value and Growth Rate of Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)

4.3.5 Global Industrial Metrology Value and Growth Rate of Measuring Instruments

4.3.6 Global Industrial Metrology Value and Growth Rate of Automated Optical Inspection

4.4 Global Industrial Metrology Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Industrial Metrology Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Industrial Metrology Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Industrial Metrology Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Industrial Metrology Consumption and Growth Rate of Reverse Engineering (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Industrial Metrology Consumption and Growth Rate of Mapping and Modeling (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Industrial Metrology Consumption and Growth Rate of Quality Control and Inspection (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Industrial Metrology Consumption and Growth Rate of Other Applications (2015-2020)

6 Global Industrial Metrology Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Industrial Metrology Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Industrial Metrology Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Industrial Metrology Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Industrial Metrology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Industrial Metrology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Industrial Metrology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Metrology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Industrial Metrology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Industrial Metrology Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Industrial Metrology Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Industrial Metrology Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Industrial Metrology Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Industrial Metrology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Industrial Metrology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Industrial Metrology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Industrial Metrology Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Industrial Metrology Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Industrial Metrology Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Industrial Metrology Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Industrial Metrology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Industrial Metrology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Industrial Metrology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Industrial Metrology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Industrial Metrology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Industrial Metrology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Industrial Metrology Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Metrology Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Metrology Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Metrology Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Industrial Metrology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Industrial Metrology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Industrial Metrology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Industrial Metrology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Industrial Metrology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Industrial Metrology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Industrial Metrology Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Metrology Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Metrology Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Metrology Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Industrial Metrology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Industrial Metrology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Industrial Metrology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Industrial Metrology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Industrial Metrology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Industrial Metrology Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Industrial Metrology Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Industrial Metrology Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Industrial Metrology Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Industrial Metrology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Industrial Metrology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Industrial Metrology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Industrial Metrology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Pollen Metrology

12.1.1 Pollen Metrology Basic Information

12.1.2 Industrial Metrology Product Introduction

12.1.3 Pollen Metrology Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Perceptron

12.2.1 Perceptron Basic Information

12.2.2 Industrial Metrology Product Introduction

12.2.3 Perceptron Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Cairnhill Metrology

12.3.1 Cairnhill Metrology Basic Information

12.3.2 Industrial Metrology Product Introduction

12.3.3 Cairnhill Metrology Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Creaform

12.4.1 Creaform Basic Information

12.4.2 Industrial Metrology Product Introduction

12.4.3 Creaform Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Att Metrology Services

12.5.1 Att Metrology Services Basic Information

12.5.2 Industrial Metrology Product Introduction

12.5.3 Att Metrology Services Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Precision Products

12.6.1 Precision Products Basic Information

12.6.2 Industrial Metrology Product Introduction

12.6.3 Precision Products Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Automated Precision

12.7.1 Automated Precision Basic Information

12.7.2 Industrial Metrology Product Introduction

12.7.3 Automated Precision Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 GOM

12.8.1 GOM Basic Information

12.8.2 Industrial Metrology Product Introduction

12.8.3 GOM Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Renishaw

12.9.1 Renishaw Basic Information

12.9.2 Industrial Metrology Product Introduction

12.9.3 Renishaw Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Jenoptik

12.10.1 Jenoptik Basic Information

12.10.2 Industrial Metrology Product Introduction

12.10.3 Jenoptik Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 KLA-Tencor

12.11.1 KLA-Tencor Basic Information

12.11.2 Industrial Metrology Product Introduction

12.11.3 KLA-Tencor Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Hexagon

12.12.1 Hexagon Basic Information

….continued

