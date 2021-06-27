Private & Personal Security Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Private & Personal Security industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Private & Personal Security market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Private & Personal Security market covered in Chapter 12:

Allied Universal

ADT Security Services

Pinkerton

US Security Associates

G4S Secure Solutions

Paragon Systems

Blackwater Protectio

International Protective Service, In

Inter-Con Security

Vivint

Monitronics

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Private & Personal Security market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Executive/VIP Protection

Residential Protection

Executive Drivers

Asset Protection

Technical Surveillance Countermeasure (TSCM) Services

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Private & Personal Security market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

CEOs

Entertainers

Athletes

Royalty

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 Private & Personal Security Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Private & Personal Security

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Private & Personal Security industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Private & Personal Security Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Private & Personal Security Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Private & Personal Security Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Private & Personal Security Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Private & Personal Security Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Private & Personal Security Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Private & Personal Security

3.3 Private & Personal Security Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Private & Personal Security

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Private & Personal Security

3.4 Market Distributors of Private & Personal Security

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Private & Personal Security Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

……Continuned

