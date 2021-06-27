HR Business Analytics Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the HR Business Analytics industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The HR Business Analytics market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global HR Business Analytics market covered in Chapter 12:

Visier

HP

SAP

Oracle

Genpact

GainInsights

Crunchr

TCS

Workday

Kronos

Tableau

TALENTSOFT

IBM

Infor

Tech Mahindra

MicroStrategy

Zoho

Cognizant

Sage Software

Sisense

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the HR Business Analytics market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Solution

Services

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the HR Business Analytics market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Payroll

Retention

Recruitment

Workforce Management

Employee Engagement

Employee Development

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 HR Business Analytics Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of HR Business Analytics

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the HR Business Analytics industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global HR Business Analytics Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global HR Business Analytics Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global HR Business Analytics Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global HR Business Analytics Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on HR Business Analytics Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of HR Business Analytics Analysis

3.2 Major Players of HR Business Analytics

3.3 HR Business Analytics Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of HR Business Analytics

3.3.3 Labor Cost of HR Business Analytics

3.4 Market Distributors of HR Business Analytics

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of HR Business Analytics Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

……Continuned

