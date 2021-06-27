Private Security Service Industry June 2021 EUROPE Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Private Security Service industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Private Security Service market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Private Security Service market covered in Chapter 12:

ResearchGate

Grupo Protege

Global Guardian

Black Mountain Solutions

ETS Risk Management

GoSafe Brazil

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Private Security Service market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Guard Services

Alarm Monitoring

Armored Transport

Private Investigation

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Private Security Service market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Commercial and Industrial

Government and Institutional

Residential

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Private Security Service Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Private Security Service

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Private Security Service industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Private Security Service Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Private Security Service Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Private Security Service Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Private Security Service Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Private Security Service Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Private Security Service Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Private Security Service

3.3 Private Security Service Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Private Security Service

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Private Security Service

3.4 Market Distributors of Private Security Service

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Private Security Service Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Private Security Service Market, by Type

4.1 Global Private Security Service Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Private Security Service Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Private Security Service Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Private Security Service Value and Growth Rate of Guard Services

4.3.2 Global Private Security Service Value and Growth Rate of Alarm Monitoring

4.3.3 Global Private Security Service Value and Growth Rate of Armored Transport

4.3.4 Global Private Security Service Value and Growth Rate of Private Investigation

4.3.5 Global Private Security Service Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Private Security Service Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Private Security Service Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Private Security Service Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Private Security Service Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Private Security Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial and Industrial (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Private Security Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Government and Institutional (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Private Security Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Residential (2015-2020)

6 Global Private Security Service Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Private Security Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Private Security Service Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Private Security Service Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Private Security Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Private Security Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Private Security Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Private Security Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Private Security Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Private Security Service Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Private Security Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Private Security Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Private Security Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Private Security Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Private Security Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Private Security Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Private Security Service Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Private Security Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Private Security Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Private Security Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Private Security Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Private Security Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Private Security Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Private Security Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Private Security Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Private Security Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Private Security Service Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Private Security Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Private Security Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Private Security Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Private Security Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Private Security Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Private Security Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Private Security Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Private Security Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Private Security Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Private Security Service Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Private Security Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Private Security Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Private Security Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Private Security Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Private Security Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Private Security Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Private Security Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Private Security Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Private Security Service Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Private Security Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Private Security Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Private Security Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Private Security Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Private Security Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Private Security Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Private Security Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 ResearchGate

12.1.1 ResearchGate Basic Information

12.1.2 Private Security Service Product Introduction

12.1.3 ResearchGate Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Grupo Protege

12.2.1 Grupo Protege Basic Information

12.2.2 Private Security Service Product Introduction

12.2.3 Grupo Protege Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Global Guardian

12.3.1 Global Guardian Basic Information

12.3.2 Private Security Service Product Introduction

12.3.3 Global Guardian Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Black Mountain Solutions

12.4.1 Black Mountain Solutions Basic Information

12.4.2 Private Security Service Product Introduction

….continued

