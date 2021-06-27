Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Industry June 2021 EUROPE Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6156572-covid-19-outbreak-global-transportation-managem-ent-systems

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Transportation Managem e

nt Systems (TMS) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) market covered in Chapter 12:

CargoSmart

JDA Software

Omnitracs

SAP SE

Descartes

Manhattan Associates

Precision Software

ORTEC

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-medical-disposable-face-masks-industry-supply-and-demand-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-04

TMW Systems

Next Generation Logistics

One Network Enterprises

BluJay

Oracle Corporation

HighJump

MercuryGate

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Railways

Roadways

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Logistics & Transport

Manufacturing

Commercial

Retail

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-military-fixed-wing-aircraft-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021—2023-2021-06-04-61753748

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-worldwide-automotive-external-airbag-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-08

Table of Contents

1 Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Industry Development

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/june-2021-report-on-global-ophthalmic-examination-microscope-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-06-08

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS)

3.3 Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS)

3.4 Market Distributors of Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Value and Growth Rate of Railways

4.3.2 Global Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Value and Growth Rate of Roadways

4.4 Global Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Consumption and Growth Rate of Logistics & Transport (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Consumption and Growth Rate of Manufacturing (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Consumption and Growth Rate of Retail (2015-2020)

6 Global Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 CargoSmart

12.1.1 CargoSmart Basic Information

12.1.2 Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Product Introduction

12.1.3 CargoSmart Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 JDA Software

12.2.1 JDA Software Basic Information

12.2.2 Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Product Introduction

12.2.3 JDA Software Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Omnitracs

12.3.1 Omnitracs Basic Information

12.3.2 Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Product Introduction

12.3.3 Omnitracs Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 SAP SE

12.4.1 SAP SE Basic Information

12.4.2 Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Product Introduction

12.4.3 SAP SE Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Descartes

12.5.1 Descartes Basic Information

12.5.2 Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Product Introduction

12.5.3 Descartes Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Manhattan Associates

12.6.1 Manhattan Associates Basic Information

12.6.2 Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Product Introduction

12.6.3 Manhattan Associates Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Precision Software

12.7.1 Precision Software Basic Information

12.7.2 Transportation Managem ent Systems (TMS) Product Introduction

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105