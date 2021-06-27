Reclaimed Lumber Industry June 2021 EUROPE Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Reclaimed Lumber industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Reclaimed Lumber market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Reclaimed Lumber market covered in Chapter 12:

Vintage Timberworks，Inc.

Atlantic Reclaimed Lumber，Inc.

Olde Wood Ltd

Jarmak Corporation

Elmwood Reclaimed Timber

TerraMai

Trestlewood

Imondi Flooring

Elemental Republics

Carpentier Hardwood Solutions NV

Longleaf Lumber，Inc.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Reclaimed Lumber market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Flooring

Paneling & Siding

Beams & Boards

Furniture

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Reclaimed Lumber market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Reclaimed Lumber Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Reclaimed Lumber

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Reclaimed Lumber industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Reclaimed Lumber Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Reclaimed Lumber Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Reclaimed Lumber Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Reclaimed Lumber Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Reclaimed Lumber Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Reclaimed Lumber Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Reclaimed Lumber

3.3 Reclaimed Lumber Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Reclaimed Lumber

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Reclaimed Lumber

3.4 Market Distributors of Reclaimed Lumber

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Reclaimed Lumber Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Reclaimed Lumber Market, by Type

4.1 Global Reclaimed Lumber Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Reclaimed Lumber Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Reclaimed Lumber Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Reclaimed Lumber Value and Growth Rate of Flooring

4.3.2 Global Reclaimed Lumber Value and Growth Rate of Paneling & Siding

4.3.3 Global Reclaimed Lumber Value and Growth Rate of Beams & Boards

4.3.4 Global Reclaimed Lumber Value and Growth Rate of Furniture

4.3.5 Global Reclaimed Lumber Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Reclaimed Lumber Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Reclaimed Lumber Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Reclaimed Lumber Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Reclaimed Lumber Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Reclaimed Lumber Consumption and Growth Rate of Residential (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Reclaimed Lumber Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Reclaimed Lumber Consumption and Growth Rate of Industrial (2015-2020)

6 Global Reclaimed Lumber Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Reclaimed Lumber Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Reclaimed Lumber Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Reclaimed Lumber Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Reclaimed Lumber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Reclaimed Lumber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Reclaimed Lumber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Reclaimed Lumber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Reclaimed Lumber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Reclaimed Lumber Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Reclaimed Lumber Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Reclaimed Lumber Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Reclaimed Lumber Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Reclaimed Lumber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Reclaimed Lumber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Reclaimed Lumber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Reclaimed Lumber Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Reclaimed Lumber Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Reclaimed Lumber Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Reclaimed Lumber Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Reclaimed Lumber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Reclaimed Lumber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Reclaimed Lumber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Reclaimed Lumber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Reclaimed Lumber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Reclaimed Lumber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Reclaimed Lumber Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Reclaimed Lumber Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Reclaimed Lumber Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Reclaimed Lumber Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Reclaimed Lumber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Reclaimed Lumber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Reclaimed Lumber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Reclaimed Lumber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Reclaimed Lumber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Reclaimed Lumber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Reclaimed Lumber Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Reclaimed Lumber Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Reclaimed Lumber Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Reclaimed Lumber Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Reclaimed Lumber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Reclaimed Lumber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Reclaimed Lumber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Reclaimed Lumber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Reclaimed Lumber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Reclaimed Lumber Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Reclaimed Lumber Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Reclaimed Lumber Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Reclaimed Lumber Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Reclaimed Lumber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Reclaimed Lumber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Reclaimed Lumber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Reclaimed Lumber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Vintage Timberworks，Inc.

12.1.1 Vintage Timberworks，Inc. Basic Information

12.1.2 Reclaimed Lumber Product Introduction

12.1.3 Vintage Timberworks，Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Atlantic Reclaimed Lumber，Inc.

12.2.1 Atlantic Reclaimed Lumber，Inc. Basic Information

12.2.2 Reclaimed Lumber Product Introduction

12.2.3 Atlantic Reclaimed Lumber，Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Olde Wood Ltd

12.3.1 Olde Wood Ltd Basic Information

12.3.2 Reclaimed Lumber Product Introduction

12.3.3 Olde Wood Ltd Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Jarmak Corporation

12.4.1 Jarmak Corporation Basic Information

12.4.2 Reclaimed Lumber Product Introduction

12.4.3 Jarmak Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Elmwood Reclaimed Timber

12.5.1 Elmwood Reclaimed Timber Basic Information

12.5.2 Reclaimed Lumber Product Introduction

12.5.3 Elmwood Reclaimed Timber Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 TerraMai

12.6.1 TerraMai Basic Information

….continued

