Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Industry June 2021 US Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones market covered in Chapter 12:

BestBuy.com

Overcart

AT&T Inc.

HYLA Mobile, Inc

Kempf Enterprises Ltd

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Apple, Inc.

FoneGiant.com

Synergy Telecom Inc

Reboot

NIPPON TELEPHONE INC.

Redeem UK Ltd.

Green Dust

Verizon Communications, Inc

Outerwall Inc

Amazon.com Inc.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Premium brand

Mid-priced brand

Low-priced brand

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Company owned

Consumer owned

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones

3.3 Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones

3.4 Market Distributors of Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Market, by Type

4.1 Global Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Value and Growth Rate of Premium brand

4.3.2 Global Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Value and Growth Rate of Mid-priced brand

4.3.3 Global Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Value and Growth Rate of Low-priced brand

4.4 Global Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Consumption and Growth Rate of Company owned (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Consumption and Growth Rate of Consumer owned (2015-2020)

6 Global Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

