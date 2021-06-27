Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Industry June 2021 US Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) market covered in Chapter 12:

IHS Inc.

EY

UL LLC

SGS

SAP SE

Orion Environmental Health & Safety

3E Company

IBM Corporation

Intertek Group plc

Catalyst Connection

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Software

Services

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Chemical & Petrochemical

Energy & Mining

Construction

Agriculture

Transportation

Manufacturing

Government & Public Sector

Retail

Healthcare

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Environmental Health & Safety (EHS)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Environmental Health & Safety (EHS)

3.3 Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Environmental Health & Safety (EHS)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Environmental Health & Safety (EHS)

3.4 Market Distributors of Environmental Health & Safety (EHS)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Value and Growth Rate of Software

4.3.2 Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Value and Growth Rate of Services

4.4 Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Consumption and Growth Rate of Chemical & Petrochemical (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Consumption and Growth Rate of Energy & Mining (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Consumption and Growth Rate of Construction (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Consumption and Growth Rate of Agriculture (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Consumption and Growth Rate of Transportation (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Consumption and Growth Rate of Manufacturing (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Consumption and Growth Rate of Government & Public Sector (2015-2020)

5.3.8 Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Consumption and Growth Rate of Retail (2015-2020)

5.3.9 Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare (2015-2020)

5.3.10 Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

