Insights Engine Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2020

An Insights Engine is a platform that applies relevancy methods to discover, organize, and analyze data to enable existing or synthesized information to be delivered proactively or interactively.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Insights Engine industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Insights Engine market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Insights Engine market covered in Chapter 12:

Funnelback

Mindbreeze GmbH

Microsoft Corporation

Coveo Solutions Inc.

Expert System

Sinequa

Lucidworks

IBM Corporation

Smartlogic

IntraFind Inc.

Dassault Systèmes

Attivio

Market Logic

IHS Markit Ltd

Microfocus

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Insights Engine market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

On-Premises

SaaS

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Insights Engine market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

BFSI

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Transportation & Logistics

Travel & Hospitality

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 Insights Engine Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Insights Engine

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Insights Engine industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Insights Engine Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Insights Engine Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Insights Engine Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Insights Engine Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Insights Engine Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Insights Engine Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Insights Engine

3.3 Insights Engine Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Insights Engine

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Insights Engine

3.4 Market Distributors of Insights Engine

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Insights Engine Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

……Continuned

