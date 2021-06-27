Experiential Travels Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2025

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Experiential Travels industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Experiential Travels market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Experiential Travels market covered in Chapter 12:
TripAdvisor
Gray and Co
Heritage Tours
Booking
Airbnb
CheapOair.Com
Yatra Online
Hotel Urbano
Ctrip.Com
Tuniu
Backroads
Priceline
Hays Travel
Mountain Lodges of Peru
Journeys Within
Hostelworld
MakeMyTrip
Classic Journeys
TCS World Travel
Expedia
Asia Transpacific Journeys
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Experiential Travels market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Food Experience
Cultural Experience
Natural Experience
Other
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Experiential Travels market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Group Travel
Personal Travel
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Experiential Travels Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Experiential Travels
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Experiential Travels industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Experiential Travels Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Experiential Travels Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Experiential Travels Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Experiential Travels Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Experiential Travels Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Experiential Travels Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Experiential Travels
3.3 Experiential Travels Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Experiential Travels
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Experiential Travels
3.4 Market Distributors of Experiential Travels
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Experiential Travels Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Experiential Travels Market, by Type
4.1 Global Experiential Travels Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Experiential Travels Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Experiential Travels Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Experiential Travels Value and Growth Rate of Food Experience
4.3.2 Global Experiential Travels Value and Growth Rate of Cultural Experience
4.3.3 Global Experiential Travels Value and Growth Rate of Natural Experience
4.3.4 Global Experiential Travels Value and Growth Rate of Other
4.4 Global Experiential Travels Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
5 Experiential Travels Market, by Application
5.1 Downstream Market Overview
5.2 Global Experiential Travels Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Experiential Travels Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
5.3.1 Global Experiential Travels Consumption and Growth Rate of Group Travel (2015-2020)
5.3.2 Global Experiential Travels Consumption and Growth Rate of Personal Travel (2015-2020)
6 Global Experiential Travels Market Analysis by Regions
6.1 Global Experiential Travels Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
6.1.1 Global Experiential Travels Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Global Experiential Travels Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 North America Experiential Travels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.3 Europe Experiential Travels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Asia-Pacific Experiential Travels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.5 Middle East and Africa Experiential Travels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.6 South America Experiential Travels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7 North America Experiential Travels Market Analysis by Countries
7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market
7.2 North America Experiential Travels Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
7.2.1 North America Experiential Travels Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Experiential Travels Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
7.3 United States Experiential Travels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.4 Canada Experiential Travels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.5 Mexico Experiential Travels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8 Europe Experiential Travels Market Analysis by Countries
8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market
8.2 Europe Experiential Travels Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
8.2.1 Europe Experiential Travels Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2.2 Europe Experiential Travels Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
8.3 Germany Experiential Travels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.4 UK Experiential Travels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.5 France Experiential Travels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.6 Italy Experiential Travels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.7 Spain Experiential Travels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.8 Russia Experiential Travels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
.…continued
