Technologies of Solar PV Balance of System Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Technologies of Solar PV Balance of System industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Technologies of Solar PV Balance of System market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Technologies of Solar PV Balance of System market covered in Chapter 12:

OutBack Power

Shinetech-power

Fronius

DPW Solar

Enphase Energy

Haticon Solar

SolarEdge

IronRidge

Midnite Solar

Sinovoltaics Group Limited

Gestamp Solar

Sensus Energy

SMA

ABB

Solea AG

Magnum Energy

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Technologies of Solar PV Balance of System market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

DC Cabling

Combiner Boxes

Connectors

Inverters

Monitoring Hardware

Mounting Structures (Roof and ground-mount)

Tracker Systems (Single and dual-axis)

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Technologies of Solar PV Balance of System market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Commercial

Residential

Agricultural

Public facilities

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Table of Content

1 Technologies of Solar PV Balance of System Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Technologies of Solar PV Balance of System

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Technologies of Solar PV Balance of System industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Technologies of Solar PV Balance of System Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Technologies of Solar PV Balance of System Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Technologies of Solar PV Balance of System Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Technologies of Solar PV Balance of System Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Technologies of Solar PV Balance of System Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Technologies of Solar PV Balance of System Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Technologies of Solar PV Balance of System

3.3 Technologies of Solar PV Balance of System Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Technologies of Solar PV Balance of System

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Technologies of Solar PV Balance of System

3.4 Market Distributors of Technologies of Solar PV Balance of System

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Technologies of Solar PV Balance of System Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Technologies of Solar PV Balance of System Market, by Type

4.1 Global Technologies of Solar PV Balance of System Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Technologies of Solar PV Balance of System Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Technologies of Solar PV Balance of System Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Technologies of Solar PV Balance of System Value and Growth Rate of DC Cabling

4.3.2 Global Technologies of Solar PV Balance of System Value and Growth Rate of Combiner Boxes

4.3.3 Global Technologies of Solar PV Balance of System Value and Growth Rate of Connectors

4.3.4 Global Technologies of Solar PV Balance of System Value and Growth Rate of Inverters

4.3.5 Global Technologies of Solar PV Balance of System Value and Growth Rate of Monitoring Hardware

4.3.6 Global Technologies of Solar PV Balance of System Value and Growth Rate of Mounting Structures (Roof and ground-mount)

4.3.7 Global Technologies of Solar PV Balance of System Value and Growth Rate of Tracker Systems (Single and dual-axis)

4.4 Global Technologies of Solar PV Balance of System Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Technologies of Solar PV Balance of System Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Technologies of Solar PV Balance of System Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Technologies of Solar PV Balance of System Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Technologies of Solar PV Balance of System Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Technologies of Solar PV Balance of System Consumption and Growth Rate of Residential (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Technologies of Solar PV Balance of System Consumption and Growth Rate of Agricultural (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Technologies of Solar PV Balance of System Consumption and Growth Rate of Public facilities (2015-2020)

6 Global Technologies of Solar PV Balance of System Market Analysis by Regions

….. continued

