Location-based Services IndustryJune 2021 US Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Location-based Services industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Location-based Services market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Location-based Services market covered in Chapter 12:

Oracle Corporation

Cisco Systems

Qualcomm Inc

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

AT&T Inc

Zebra Technologies

Ericcson

Alcatel Lucent SA

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Location-based Services market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Assisted GPS (A-GPS)

GPS

Enhanced GPS (E-GPS)

Enhanced Observed Time Difference (E-OTD)

Observed Time Difference (OTD)

Cell ID

Wi-Fi

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Location-based Services market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Transportation

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Healthcare

Government & Defense

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Location-based Services Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Location-based Services

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Location-based Services industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Location-based Services Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Location-based Services Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Location-based Services Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Location-based Services Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Location-based Services Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Location-based Services Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Location-based Services

3.3 Location-based Services Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Location-based Services

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Location-based Services

3.4 Market Distributors of Location-based Services

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Location-based Services Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Location-based Services Market, by Type

4.1 Global Location-based Services Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Location-based Services Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Location-based Services Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Location-based Services Value and Growth Rate of Assisted GPS (A-GPS)

4.3.2 Global Location-based Services Value and Growth Rate of GPS

4.3.3 Global Location-based Services Value and Growth Rate of Enhanced GPS (E-GPS)

4.3.4 Global Location-based Services Value and Growth Rate of Enhanced Observed Time Difference (E-OTD)

4.3.5 Global Location-based Services Value and Growth Rate of Observed Time Difference (OTD)

4.3.6 Global Location-based Services Value and Growth Rate of Cell ID

4.3.7 Global Location-based Services Value and Growth Rate of Wi-Fi

4.3.8 Global Location-based Services Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Location-based Services Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Location-based Services Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Location-based Services Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Location-based Services Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Location-based Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Transportation (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Location-based Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Media & Entertainment (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Location-based Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Retail (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Location-based Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Location-based Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Government & Defense (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Location-based Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Location-based Services Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Location-based Services Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Location-based Services Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Location-based Services Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Location-based Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Location-based Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Location-based Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Location-based Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Location-based Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

