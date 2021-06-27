Post Production Industry June 2021 US Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Post Production industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Post Production market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Post Production market covered in Chapter 12:

Prime Focus Ltd.

The Walt Disney Co.

Viacom Inc.

Sony Corp.

MGM Holdings Inc.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

Comcast Corp.

Eros International Plc

Netflix Inc.

AT&T Inc.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Post Production market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

VFX

Audio Processing

2D-3D Conversion

Editing

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Post Production market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Movie

Television

Commercials

Online Videos

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Post Production Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Post Production

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Post Production industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Post Production Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Post Production Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Post Production Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Post Production Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Post Production Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Post Production Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Post Production

3.3 Post Production Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Post Production

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Post Production

3.4 Market Distributors of Post Production

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Post Production Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Post Production Market, by Type

4.1 Global Post Production Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Post Production Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Post Production Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Post Production Value and Growth Rate of VFX

4.3.2 Global Post Production Value and Growth Rate of Audio Processing

4.3.3 Global Post Production Value and Growth Rate of 2D-3D Conversion

4.3.4 Global Post Production Value and Growth Rate of Editing

4.3.5 Global Post Production Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Post Production Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Post Production Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Post Production Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Post Production Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Post Production Consumption and Growth Rate of Movie (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Post Production Consumption and Growth Rate of Television (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Post Production Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercials (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Post Production Consumption and Growth Rate of Online Videos (2015-2020)

6 Global Post Production Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Post Production Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Post Production Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Post Production Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Post Production Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Post Production Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Post Production Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Post Production Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Post Production Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Post Production Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Post Production Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Post Production Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Post Production Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Post Production Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Post Production Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Post Production Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

