Contract Catering Service IndustryJune 2021 US Market Research Report 2020

A contract catering service provider is a catering organization that is employed by an organization or association to provide food benefits daily or at all times. They often (but not often) sign agreements to allow these authorities to be within the specified time frame.
Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Contract Catering Service industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Contract Catering Service market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Contract Catering Service market covered in Chapter 12:
Camst Group
Elior Group
Southern Foodservice
Treat America Food Services
Quest Food Management Services
Prince Food Systems
Food Management Group
SV Group
AVI Foodsystems
WSH
Ovations Food Services
Groupe API
Sodexo
Lessing’s Food Service Management
Pomptonian Food Service
Revolution Foods
Southwest Foodservice Excellence
Aramark
Compass Group
Food For Thought
CIR Food
Fazer
Food Services, Inc.
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Contract Catering Service market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Fixed Price
Cost-Plus
Other
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Contract Catering Service market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Business & Industry
Education
Hospital
Senior Care
Defence & Offshore
Sports & Leisure
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
Table of Contents
Contract Catering Service Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Contract Catering Service
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Contract Catering Service industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Contract Catering Service Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Contract Catering Service Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Contract Catering Service Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Contract Catering Service Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Contract Catering Service Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Contract Catering Service Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Contract Catering Service
3.3 Contract Catering Service Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Contract Catering Service
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Contract Catering Service
3.4 Market Distributors of Contract Catering Service
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Contract Catering Service Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Contract Catering Service Market, by Type
4.1 Global Contract Catering Service Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Contract Catering Service Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Contract Catering Service Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Contract Catering Service Value and Growth Rate of Fixed Price
4.3.2 Global Contract Catering Service Value and Growth Rate of Cost-Plus
4.3.3 Global Contract Catering Service Value and Growth Rate of Other
4.4 Global Contract Catering Service Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
5 Contract Catering Service Market, by Application
5.1 Downstream Market Overview
5.2 Global Contract Catering Service Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Contract Catering Service Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
5.3.1 Global Contract Catering Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Business & Industry (2015-2020)
5.3.2 Global Contract Catering Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Education (2015-2020)
5.3.3 Global Contract Catering Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Hospital (2015-2020)
5.3.4 Global Contract Catering Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Senior Care (2015-2020)
5.3.5 Global Contract Catering Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Defence & Offshore (2015-2020)
5.3.6 Global Contract Catering Service Consumption and Growth Rate of Sports & Leisure (2015-2020)
6 Global Contract Catering Service Market Analysis by Regions
6.1 Global Contract Catering Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
6.1.1 Global Contract Catering Service Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Global Contract Catering Service Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 North America Contract Catering Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.3 Europe Contract Catering Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Asia-Pacific Contract Catering Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.5 Middle East and Africa Contract Catering Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.6 South America Contract Catering Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7 North America Contract Catering Service Market Analysis by Countries
7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market
7.2 North America Contract Catering Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
7.2.1 North America Contract Catering Service Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Contract Catering Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
7.3 United States Contract Catering Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.4 Canada Contract Catering Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.5 Mexico Contract Catering Service Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8 Europe Contract Catering Service Market Analysis by Countries
….CONTINUED
