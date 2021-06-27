COVID-19 Impact on Angiography Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Global Angiography Equipment Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 5% during 2021-2027. The growth of this market is attributed to the high prevalence of diseases such as cancer and CVD, increasing product approvals for advanced angiography techniques in the market, numerous ongoing research activities, growing government and public-private investments, and increasing awareness. Adoption of angiographic devices is increasing due to the large number of angiographic procedures performed around the world.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Product

Angiography Catheters

Angiography Contrast Media

Vascular Closure Devices (VCDs)

Angiography Balloons

Angiography Guidewires

Angiography Accessories

By Technology

X-Ray Angiography

MR Angiography

Other Angiography Technologies

By Procedure

Coronary Angiography

Endovascular Angiography

Neuroangiography

Onco-angiography

Other Angiography Procedures

By Indication

Coronary Artery Disease

Valvular Heart Disease

Congenital Heart Disease

Congestive Heart Failure

Other Indications

By Application

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

Research Institutes

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Angiography Equipment Market.

The market share of the global Angiography Equipment Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Angiography Equipment Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Angiography Equipment Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Angiography Equipment industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Angiography Equipment Market Report

What was the Angiography Equipment Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Angiography Equipment Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Angiography Equipment Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

