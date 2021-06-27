COVID-19 Impact on Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market is expected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2019 and to reach USD 5.20 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Atrial fibrillation is a procedure used to treat irregular heart rhythms (arrhythmias) that start in the upper part of the heart (atria). It is a type of cardiac resection that works by scarring or destroying heart tissue to disrupt the false electrical signals that cause the arrhythmia. Increasing health problems such as high blood pressure, esophagitis and other heart diseases in an aging population are driving the market globally. Atrial fibrillation refers to a tremor or irregular heartbeat (also called arrhythmia) that can cause blood clots, stroke, heart failure, and other heart-related complications. Symptoms of atrial fibrillation include confusion, dizziness, fatigue, and fainting.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Product

Catheter Ablation

Surgical Ablation

By End-users

Hospitals

Surgical centers

others

Key Players

Key companies of this market are Biosense Webster, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Medtronic, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, Articure, Inc., Cardio Focus, Inc., Endoscopic Technologies Inc., Johnsons Johnsons Ltd., Cardima Inc., and others.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market.

The market share of the global Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Atrial Fibrillation Surgery industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market Report

What was the Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

