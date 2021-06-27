Shale Oil Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Shale Oil industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Shale Oil market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Shale Oil market covered in Chapter 12:

Continental Resources Inc.

Linn Energy

Murphy Oil Corporation

Shell Oil Company

Range Resources Corporation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Oxy)

Hess Corporation

Newfield Exploration Company

SM Energy Company

Chevron Corporation

Pioneer Natural Resources Company

Apache Corporation

ConocoPhillips Co.

Koch Industries Inc.

Marathon Oil Corporation

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Shale Oil market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Surface method

In-situ method

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Shale Oil market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Residential sector

Commercial sector

Transportation sector

Industrial sector

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Table of Content

1 Shale Oil Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Shale Oil

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Shale Oil industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Shale Oil Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Shale Oil Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Shale Oil Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Shale Oil Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Shale Oil Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Shale Oil Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Shale Oil

3.3 Shale Oil Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Shale Oil

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Shale Oil

3.4 Market Distributors of Shale Oil

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Shale Oil Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Shale Oil Market, by Type

4.1 Global Shale Oil Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Shale Oil Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Shale Oil Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Shale Oil Value and Growth Rate of Surface method

4.3.2 Global Shale Oil Value and Growth Rate of In-situ method

4.4 Global Shale Oil Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Shale Oil Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Shale Oil Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Shale Oil Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Shale Oil Consumption and Growth Rate of Residential sector (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Shale Oil Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial sector (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Shale Oil Consumption and Growth Rate of Transportation sector (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Shale Oil Consumption and Growth Rate of Industrial sector (2015-2020)

6 Global Shale Oil Market Analysis by Regions

….. continued

