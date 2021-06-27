Recruitment Industry June 2021 US Market Research Report 2020

Recruitment refers to the process of finding new employees for an organization. HR departments often take on this role, but companies may outsource these functions to a staffing firm, headhunter, or recruiting agency in order to locate and hire qualified candidates. External recruiters list new job openings, screen candidates, and select and place staff within organizations. Recruitment may include both temporary and permanent staffing.

The Recruitment market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Recruitment industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Recruitment market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Recruitment market covered in Chapter 12:

Monster

Allegis Group

ADP

LinkedIn

Kelly Services

Mercer

Manpower Group

KNF&T

Jobrapido

Randstad USA

Hays US

CareerBuilder

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Recruitment market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Part-time Online Recruitment

Permanent Online Recruitment

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Recruitment market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Recruitment of Permanent Staffing

Recruitment of Temporary Staffing

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Recruitment Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Recruitment

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Recruitment industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Recruitment Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Recruitment Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Recruitment Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Recruitment Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Recruitment Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Recruitment Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Recruitment

3.3 Recruitment Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Recruitment

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Recruitment

3.4 Market Distributors of Recruitment

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Recruitment Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Recruitment Market, by Type

4.1 Global Recruitment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Recruitment Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Recruitment Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Recruitment Value and Growth Rate of Part-time Online Recruitment

4.3.2 Global Recruitment Value and Growth Rate of Permanent Online Recruitment

4.4 Global Recruitment Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Recruitment Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Recruitment Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Recruitment Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Recruitment Consumption and Growth Rate of Recruitment of Permanent Staffing (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Recruitment Consumption and Growth Rate of Recruitment of Temporary Staffing (2015-2020)

6 Global Recruitment Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Recruitment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Recruitment Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Recruitment Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Recruitment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Recruitment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Recruitment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Recruitment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Recruitment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Recruitment Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Recruitment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Recruitment Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Recruitment Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Recruitment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Recruitment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Recruitment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

