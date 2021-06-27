Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs IndustryJune 2021 US Market Research Report 2020

A souvenir can be any object that can be collected or purchased and transported home by the traveler as a memento of a visit. While there is no set minimum or maximum cost that one is required to adhere to when purchasing a souvenir, etiquette would suggest to keep it within a monetary amount that the receiver would not feel uncomfortable with when presented the souvenir.

The Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs market covered in Chapter 12:

Alibaba Group

Walmart

Tesco

JC Penney

Williams-Sonoma

Macy’s

American Greetings

Sears Holdings

Carrefour

Spencer Gifts

Walt Disney

Archies

Target

Hallmark

Costco Wholesale

Amazon

Kroger

House of Fraser

Card Factory

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Souvenirs and novelty items

Seasonal decorations

Greeting cards

Giftware

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Brick-and-mortar Retail

Online Retail

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs

3.3 Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs

3.4 Market Distributors of Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market, by Type

4.1 Global Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Value and Growth Rate of Souvenirs and novelty items

4.3.2 Global Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Value and Growth Rate of Seasonal decorations

4.3.3 Global Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Value and Growth Rate of Greeting cards

4.3.4 Global Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Value and Growth Rate of Giftware

4.3.5 Global Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Consumption and Growth Rate of Brick-and-mortar Retail (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Consumption and Growth Rate of Online Retail (2015-2020)

6 Global Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

