Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Next-Generation Advanced Batteries industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Next-Generation Advanced Batteries market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Next-Generation Advanced Batteries market covered in Chapter 12:

Fluidic Energy

24M

PolyPlus

GS Yuasa

Pellion Technologies

Maxwell

Phinergy

Solid Power

Lockheed Martin

Amprius

Seeo

Ambri

ESS

OXIS Energy

PATHION

Sion Power

Nohm Technologies

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Next-Generation Advanced Batteries market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Lithium Sulfur

Carbon-Ion

Magnesium Ion

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Next-Generation Advanced Batteries market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Electric Vehicles Batteries

Grid Storage

Consumer Electronics

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Table of Content

1 Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Next-Generation Advanced Batteries

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Next-Generation Advanced Batteries industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Next-Generation Advanced Batteries

3.3 Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Next-Generation Advanced Batteries

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Next-Generation Advanced Batteries

3.4 Market Distributors of Next-Generation Advanced Batteries

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Market, by Type

4.1 Global Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Value and Growth Rate of Lithium Sulfur

4.3.2 Global Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Value and Growth Rate of Carbon-Ion

4.3.3 Global Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Value and Growth Rate of Magnesium Ion

4.3.4 Global Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Consumption and Growth Rate of Electric Vehicles Batteries (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Consumption and Growth Rate of Grid Storage (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Consumption and Growth Rate of Consumer Electronics (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Market Analysis by Regions

….. continued

