Corporate Car-sharing IndustryJune 2021 Global Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Corporate Car-sharing industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Corporate Car-sharing market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Corporate Car-sharing market covered in Chapter 12:

Zipcar

Ubeeqo

Mobility Mixx

Fleetster

Sixt

Alphabet

ALD Automotive

Autolib

Sunfleet

Europcar

Arval

Mobility Carsharing

DriveNow

Cambio CarSharing

Greenwheels

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Corporate Car-sharing market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Round-trip

One way

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Corporate Car-sharing market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Business

Private

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Corporate Car-sharing Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Corporate Car-sharing

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Corporate Car-sharing industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Corporate Car-sharing Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Corporate Car-sharing Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Corporate Car-sharing Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Corporate Car-sharing Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Corporate Car-sharing Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Corporate Car-sharing Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Corporate Car-sharing

3.3 Corporate Car-sharing Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Corporate Car-sharing

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Corporate Car-sharing

3.4 Market Distributors of Corporate Car-sharing

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Corporate Car-sharing Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Corporate Car-sharing Market, by Type

4.1 Global Corporate Car-sharing Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Corporate Car-sharing Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Corporate Car-sharing Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Corporate Car-sharing Value and Growth Rate of Round-trip

4.3.2 Global Corporate Car-sharing Value and Growth Rate of One way

4.4 Global Corporate Car-sharing Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Corporate Car-sharing Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Corporate Car-sharing Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Corporate Car-sharing Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Corporate Car-sharing Consumption and Growth Rate of Business (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Corporate Car-sharing Consumption and Growth Rate of Private (2015-2020)

6 Global Corporate Car-sharing Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Corporate Car-sharing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Corporate Car-sharing Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Corporate Car-sharing Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Corporate Car-sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Corporate Car-sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Corporate Car-sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Corporate Car-sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Corporate Car-sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Corporate Car-sharing Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Corporate Car-sharing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Corporate Car-sharing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Corporate Car-sharing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Corporate Car-sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Corporate Car-sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Corporate Car-sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Corporate Car-sharing Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Corporate Car-sharing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Corporate Car-sharing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Corporate Car-sharing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Corporate Car-sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Corporate Car-sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Corporate Car-sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Corporate Car-sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Corporate Car-sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Corporate Car-sharing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

