Outdoor Shed Industry June 2021 Global Market Research Report 2025

A shed is a small building used for storage or as a studio or office, usually situated in a backyard or side yard of a residential property

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Outdoor Shed industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Outdoor Shed market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Outdoor Shed market covered in Chapter 12:

Keter (US Leisure)

Lifetime Products

ShelterLogic

Suncast Corporation

Backyard Products

Cedarshed

Craftsman

Arrow Storage Products

Newell Rubbermaid

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Outdoor Shed market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Wood

Steel

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Outdoor Shed market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Vehicles

Garden Tools & Equipment

Refuse Containers

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Outdoor Shed Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Outdoor Shed

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Outdoor Shed industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Outdoor Shed Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Outdoor Shed Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Outdoor Shed Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Outdoor Shed Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Outdoor Shed Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Outdoor Shed Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Outdoor Shed

3.3 Outdoor Shed Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Outdoor Shed

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Outdoor Shed

3.4 Market Distributors of Outdoor Shed

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Outdoor Shed Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Outdoor Shed Market, by Type

4.1 Global Outdoor Shed Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Outdoor Shed Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Outdoor Shed Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Outdoor Shed Value and Growth Rate of Wood

4.3.2 Global Outdoor Shed Value and Growth Rate of Steel

4.3.3 Global Outdoor Shed Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Outdoor Shed Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Outdoor Shed Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Outdoor Shed Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Outdoor Shed Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Outdoor Shed Consumption and Growth Rate of Vehicles (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Outdoor Shed Consumption and Growth Rate of Garden Tools & Equipment (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Outdoor Shed Consumption and Growth Rate of Refuse Containers (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Outdoor Shed Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Outdoor Shed Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Outdoor Shed Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Outdoor Shed Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Outdoor Shed Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Outdoor Shed Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Outdoor Shed Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Shed Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Shed Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Outdoor Shed Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Outdoor Shed Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Outdoor Shed Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Outdoor Shed Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Outdoor Shed Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Outdoor Shed Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Outdoor Shed Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Outdoor Shed Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Outdoor Shed Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Outdoor Shed Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Outdoor Shed Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Outdoor Shed Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Outdoor Shed Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Outdoor Shed Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Outdoor Shed Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Outdoor Shed Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Outdoor Shed Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Outdoor Shed Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Outdoor Shed Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Outdoor Shed Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Outdoor Shed Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Outdoor Shed Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Outdoor Shed Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Outdoor Shed Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Outdoor Shed Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Outdoor Shed Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Outdoor Shed Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Outdoor Shed Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Shed Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Shed Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Shed Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Shed Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Outdoor Shed Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Outdoor Shed Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Outdoor Shed Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Outdoor Shed Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Outdoor Shed Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

