Commercial Real Estate Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Commercial Real Estate industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Commercial Real Estate market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Commercial Real Estate market covered in Chapter 12:

Mohr Partners

NAI Wisinski

Cushman & Wakefield

Shannon-Waltchack

Progressive Real Estate Partners

NAI Hunneman

Orion Investment Real Estate

Marcus & Millichap

John Propp Commercial Group

Newmark Knight Frank

Simon Property Group

Franklin Street

Ariel Property Advisors

CBRE Group

The Kiser Group

JLL

Eastdil Secured

Colliers International

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Commercial Real Estate market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Lease

Sell

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Commercial Real Estate market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Offices

Retail

Industrial

Multifamily

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 Commercial Real Estate Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Commercial Real Estate

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Commercial Real Estate industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Commercial Real Estate Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Commercial Real Estate Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Commercial Real Estate Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Commercial Real Estate Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Commercial Real Estate Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Commercial Real Estate Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Commercial Real Estate

3.3 Commercial Real Estate Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Commercial Real Estate

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Commercial Real Estate

3.4 Market Distributors of Commercial Real Estate

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Commercial Real Estate Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

……Continuned

