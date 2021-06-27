Contact Center Industry June 2021 US Market Research Report 2020

A contact center (also referred to as a customer interaction center or e-contact center) is a central point in an enterprise from which all customer contacts are managed. The contact center typically includes one or more online call centers but may include other types of customer contact as well, including e-mail newsletters, postal mail catalogs, Web site inquiries and chats, and the collection of information from customers during in-store purchasing. A contact center is generally part of an enterprise’s overall customer relationship management (CRM).

The Contact Center market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Contact Center industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Contact Center market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Contact Center market covered in Chapter 12:

HKT Teleservices

Concentrix (SYNNEX)

Acticall (Sitel)

Serco Group

Alorica

Convergys

Transcom

Aspect

Cisco Systems

Sykes Enterprises

Arvato

Atento S.A

Comdata Group

TeleTech

Teleperformance

Genesys

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Contact Center market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Voice-based

Text-based

Social Media-based

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Contact Center market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Telecommunication

BFSI

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Contact Center Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Contact Center

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Contact Center industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Contact Center Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Contact Center Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Contact Center Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Contact Center Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Contact Center Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Contact Center Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Contact Center

3.3 Contact Center Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Contact Center

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Contact Center

3.4 Market Distributors of Contact Center

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Contact Center Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Contact Center Market, by Type

4.1 Global Contact Center Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Contact Center Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Contact Center Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Contact Center Value and Growth Rate of Voice-based

4.3.2 Global Contact Center Value and Growth Rate of Text-based

4.3.3 Global Contact Center Value and Growth Rate of Social Media-based

4.4 Global Contact Center Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Contact Center Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Contact Center Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Contact Center Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Contact Center Consumption and Growth Rate of Telecommunication (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Contact Center Consumption and Growth Rate of BFSI (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Contact Center Consumption and Growth Rate of Government and Public Sector (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Contact Center Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare and Life Sciences (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Contact Center Consumption and Growth Rate of Retail and Consumer Goods (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Contact Center Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Contact Center Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Contact Center Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Contact Center Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Contact Center Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Contact Center Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Contact Center Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Contact Center Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Contact Center Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Contact Center Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Contact Center Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Contact Center Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Contact Center Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Contact Center Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Contact Center Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Contact Center Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Contact Center Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

