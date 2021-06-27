Recliner Sofas IndustryJune 2021 US Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Recliner Sofas industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Recliner Sofas market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Recliner Sofas market covered in Chapter 12:

Man Wah

Ekornes

Steinhoff

Haverty Furniture Companies

Klaussner Home Furnishing

American Leather

Heritage Home

Palliser Furniture Upholstery

Macy’s

Natuzzi

La-Z-Boy

Jackson Furniture Industries

Jaymar Furniture

Ashley Furniture

Anji Jinkun Furniture

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Recliner Sofas market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Single-Seater Recliner Sofas

Multi-Seater Recliner Sofas

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Recliner Sofas market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Furniture and Furnishings Stores

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Department Stores

E-Retailers

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Recliner Sofas Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Recliner Sofas

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Recliner Sofas industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Recliner Sofas Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Recliner Sofas Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Recliner Sofas Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Recliner Sofas Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Recliner Sofas Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Recliner Sofas Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Recliner Sofas

3.3 Recliner Sofas Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Recliner Sofas

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Recliner Sofas

3.4 Market Distributors of Recliner Sofas

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Recliner Sofas Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Recliner Sofas Market, by Type

4.1 Global Recliner Sofas Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Recliner Sofas Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Recliner Sofas Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Recliner Sofas Value and Growth Rate of Single-Seater Recliner Sofas

4.3.2 Global Recliner Sofas Value and Growth Rate of Multi-Seater Recliner Sofas

4.4 Global Recliner Sofas Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Recliner Sofas Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Recliner Sofas Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Recliner Sofas Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Recliner Sofas Consumption and Growth Rate of Furniture and Furnishings Stores (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Recliner Sofas Consumption and Growth Rate of Hypermarkets (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Recliner Sofas Consumption and Growth Rate of Supermarkets (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Recliner Sofas Consumption and Growth Rate of Department Stores (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Recliner Sofas Consumption and Growth Rate of E-Retailers (2015-2020)

6 Global Recliner Sofas Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Recliner Sofas Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Recliner Sofas Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Recliner Sofas Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Recliner Sofas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Recliner Sofas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Recliner Sofas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Recliner Sofas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Recliner Sofas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Recliner Sofas Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Recliner Sofas Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Recliner Sofas Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Recliner Sofas Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Recliner Sofas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Recliner Sofas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Recliner Sofas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

