EPC Industry June 2021 US Market Research Report 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the EPC industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The EPC market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global EPC market covered in Chapter 12:

Huawei

Ericsson

Adva Optical Networking

ZTE

NSN

ECI Telecom

Cisco

Axxcelera

Alcatel-Lucent

Fujitsu

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the EPC market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Policy and Charging Rules Function (PCRF)

Packet Data Node Gateway (PGW)

Mobility Management Entity (MME)

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the EPC market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Government

Manufacture

School

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 EPC Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of EPC

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the EPC industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global EPC Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global EPC Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global EPC Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global EPC Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on EPC Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of EPC Analysis

3.2 Major Players of EPC

3.3 EPC Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of EPC

3.3.3 Labor Cost of EPC

3.4 Market Distributors of EPC

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of EPC Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global EPC Market, by Type

4.1 Global EPC Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global EPC Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global EPC Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global EPC Value and Growth Rate of Policy and Charging Rules Function (PCRF)

4.3.2 Global EPC Value and Growth Rate of Packet Data Node Gateway (PGW)

4.3.3 Global EPC Value and Growth Rate of Mobility Management Entity (MME)

4.4 Global EPC Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 EPC Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global EPC Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global EPC Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global EPC Consumption and Growth Rate of Government (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global EPC Consumption and Growth Rate of Manufacture (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global EPC Consumption and Growth Rate of School (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global EPC Consumption and Growth Rate of Other (2015-2020)

6 Global EPC Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global EPC Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global EPC Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global EPC Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America EPC Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe EPC Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific EPC Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa EPC Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America EPC Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

