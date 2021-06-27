According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Polybenzimidazole Fiber Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the Polybenzimidazole Fiber market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2025. Growing use of PBI fiber as flame retardant fabrics in automotive and aerospace applications is driving the market to a great extent.

Polybenzimidazole is defined as a high performance polymer with high thermal stability and is widely available in forms such as fibers, resins and composites. Polybenzimidazole fiber is a synthetic fiber which retains its flexibility, dimensional stability and strength at extreme high temperatures and in applications requiring high wear and strength. These fibers are widely utilized in applications such as high heat insulator bushings, valve seats and electrical connectors in aircraft engines, thus driving the market growth. High wear resistance, capability of carrying loads and retention of electrical properties at high temperatures has surged its application among electronic sector. Feature of ultrasonic transparency exhibited by these fibers make it an ideal choice in probe tip lenses in ultrasonic measuring equipment.

The market is witnessing significant growth owing to its high flame and heat resistance characteristics which allow it to hold strength and remain flexible even after exposure to high temperatures. PBI fibers is witnessing great demand in high temperature protective apparel such as space suits, industrial gloves, welder’s apparel, etc. Additionally, PBI witnesses massive applications in manufacture of fuel cell membranes in batteries. Sulfonated PBI fibers are dipped in acidic solution where fibers of fabric swollen, leading to drying of fabric and formation of ultra-fine fibers. These fibers are categorized by the exceptional electrochemical and mechanical properties, thus enhancing the battery performance.

The polybenzimidazole fiber market is defined as one of the greatest innovations of the high performance fiber industry as a synthetic fiber and is characterized by the presence of limited key players. Moreover, key players are involved in strengthening their partnership across the value chain by motivating distributors by turning their attention over monetary requirements. Furthermore, market is in developing stage categorized by a low power of backward integration as high performance fire resistant apparel manufacturers will not manufacture PBI fibers themselves. Major Key players present in the market include Atkins & Pearce, Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM), TenCate Protective Fabrics, PBI Performance Products, Dupont, Celanese Corporation and other notable players.

Increasing demand for Polybenzimidazole fiber in aerospace industry.

Rising demand for PBI fibers in renewable energy sector.

Asia Pacific offers major market growth potential.

