According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Flexible Glass Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the Flexible Glass market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.3 % from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Flexible glass is also known as ultra-slim glass possessing features similar to a rigid glass. The superior surface quality with little or no roughness has increased its application in advanced electronic devices. Flexible glass has paved the way for development of thin, light, robust, turnable and bendable devices. Industry players such as Corning have indulged in continuous research and development of a glass that can shape and form next generation consumer electronic technologies. For example, invention of Corning’s Willow glass has stimulated the market growth owing to incorporation of the glass in manufacture of slim displays and smart surfaces. The development of willow glass has further led to formation of conformable (curved) displays for viewing on non-flat surfaces. Furthermore, increasing demand for scratch resistant displays in electronic gadgets further escalate the demand for flexible glass.

Increasing growth of photovoltaic industry as a sustainable solution to energy industry is driving the market for flexible glass. There is increased demand for flexible glass for PV applications. Formation of cost effective thin film solar cells on willow glass owing to its flexibility, heat resistance property acts as an opportunity for the market. Moreover, flexible photovoltaic cells have further showcased their potential of reducing the per watt cost of solar energy by enhancing the life of solar modules. The curved (conformable) properties of flexible solar cells also create new opportunities in building integrated PV (BIPV) and portable PV. Flexible solar cells owing to their conformable properties can easily spread on roofs and buildings as a wall paper, thus, converting solar energy into electric current. Incorporation of solar cells into high-rise buildings further requires the use of organic solar flexible modules to generate electric power. Thus, the introduction of solar cells in buildings has further created demand for development of novel flexible glasses in the field of organic photovoltaic which in further fueling the market growth.

Nippon Electric Glass Company Ltd., Asahi Glass Company, Schott AG, Abrisa Technologies, DuPont Display, Sony Corporation, LG Display Co., Ltd, Universal Display Corporation, LiSEC Group, Samsung Electronics and Other Notable Players are few key manufacturers in Flexible Glass market.

Key Trends:

Rise in demand for next generation gadgets leading to major demand for flexible glass.

Rise in purchasing power of consumers

Display Segment is projected to lead the market in upcoming years

Flexible Glass is projected to gain momentum from energy storage applications over the forecasted years.

