Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Industry June 2021 APAC Market Research Report 2026

A third party logistics company is one that works with shippers in order to manage another company’s logistics operations department. 3PL is the action of outsourcing activities that are related to logistics and distribution. The concept of a 4PL provider is an integrator that accumulates resources, capabilities and technologies to run complete supply chain solutions. The 3PL targets a single function, whereas the 4PL manages the entire process. A 4PL may manage the 3PL.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market covered in Chapter 12:

Afridon Freight Services

Laser Logistics

Unitrans

Monteagle Logistics

Triton

FreightPak

Bidvest Panalpina Logistics

FX International

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Transportation

Warehousing

Value-added Services

Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL

Other

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Industrial

Elements

Food and Groceries

Automotive

Technological

Retailing

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL)

3.3 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL)

3.4 Market Distributors of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Value and Growth Rate of Transportation

4.3.2 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Value and Growth Rate of Warehousing

4.3.3 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Value and Growth Rate of Value-added Services

4.3.4 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Value and Growth Rate of Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL

4.3.5 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Value and Growth Rate of Other

4.4 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Consumption and Growth Rate of Consumer Goods (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Consumption and Growth Rate of Industrial (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Consumption and Growth Rate of Elements (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Consumption and Growth Rate of Food and Groceries (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Consumption and Growth Rate of Automotive (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Consumption and Growth Rate of Technological (2015-2020)

5.3.8 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Consumption and Growth Rate of Retailing (2015-2020)

5.3.9 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Consumption and Growth Rate of Other (2015-2020)

6 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….. continued

