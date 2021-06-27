Bluetooth Audio Transceivers Market Expected to Witness Significant Growth in the Following Years

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Bluetooth Audio Transceivers Market (By Sales Channel: Retail Stores and Online Retail) – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, Bluetooth audio transceivers are expected to witness enhanced demand on account of rising number of smartphone manufacturers getting rid of the 3.5mm audio jack.

Market Insights:

Recent releases of various flagship smartphones such as Apple’s iPhone 7 and Google’s Pixel 2, among others without the 3.5mm headphone jack have made numerous traditional wired headphones incompatible with these phones. Despite the availability of several types of wired connectors, end users have to face the inconvenience of using such additional cables to connect their existing headphones and headsets. Bluetooth audio transceivers have offered a viable solution for such users to continue making use of their existing audio devices while enjoying a wireless experience. In addition, factors such as affordability and availability of a wide range of products in the market make such adapters a convenient choice for numerous applications. End users can use Bluetooth audio transceivers to connect various multimedia players to any kind of wired audio device. In addition, with advancements such as Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd.’s aptX technology, users have been able to enjoy wireless audio with extremely low latency which further enriches the overall experience. Thereby, the market for Bluetooth audio transceivers is expected to grow significantly in the following years owing to increasing adoption and product innovation.

Competitive Insights:

The global Bluetooth audio transceivers market is fragmented in nature with numerous providers operating all across the world. Major manufacturers of Bluetooth audio transceivers have been working towards technological advancements and product development. One of the key technological trend identified in the market has been that the manufacturers have been working towards incorporating the Bluetooth 5 technology into the transceivers which would boost the range and speed of such transceivers. Some of the leading manufacturers of Bluetooth audio transceivers include Anker Technology Co. Limited, Avantree Technology Co., Ltd., BlueAnt Wireless Pty Ltd., Creative Technology Ltd., FiiO Electronics Technology Co., Ltd., Griffin Technology, LLC., Hama GmbH & Co KG, iJumbl, JEDirect Corp., MPOW Technology Co., Ltd., The BTunes and Wicked Audio, Inc.

Key Trends:

Increasing demand from smartphone users who wish to continue using their expensive and state-of-the-art wired headphones and headsets

Technological advancements such as aptX and Bluetooth 5 technology to drive product development

Integrated home entertainment systems to offer immense growth opportunities in the following years

