Global Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 2,151.3 Mn By 2025

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global ambulatory blood pressure monitors market was valued at US$ 970.9 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 2,151.3 Mn by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 9.09 % from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Currently the ambulatory blood pressure monitors manufactured are having innovative features which were devoid in the blood pressure measuring devices. They are designed to be lightweight, compact and provide enhanced patient compliance. The cuffs used lack latex which reduces allergic skin reactions. It uses the oscillometric technology for the measurement of blood pressure. The key aspect of these monitors is that they have unlimited protocols to program the methods of blood pressure measurement and inflation frequencies. Prognostic studies have cited that ambulatory blood pressure monitoring should be considered as the gold standard in predicting the risk of blood pressure when compared to the conventional blood pressure measurements. Moreover, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring offers significant benefits over conventional blood pressure monitoring devices in assessment of antihypertensive drugs. The role of ABPM is drug assessment is set to surge in the coming years owing to the development of blood pressure measurement technologies.

Rising prevalence of cardiovascular complications and increasing demand form the healthcare segment to measure blood pressure of patients with tremendous comfort and data reliability. Wrist-worn ambulatory blood pressure monitors are in demand due to increasing public health awareness and wireless services aids to carryout blood pressure monitoring of patients situated in remote locations.

Rising prevalence of hypertension and increasing demand from homecare settings to monitor blood pressure of patients undergoing treatment for chronic diseases. Presence of baby boomer population suffering with cardiovascular diseases and domicile of IT- Healthcare companies pioneering in making monitors apps to monitor blood pressure will further boost market growth

The consolidated market holders in ambulatory blood pressure monitors market are A&D Company Ltd., Bosch + Sohn, GE Healthcare, Microlife, Omron Healthcare Company Ltd., Rudolf Riester GmbH, Spacelabs Healthcare, Schiller AG, SunTech Medical, Suzuken Co., Ltd. and Vasomedical, Inc.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases

Increasing demand for monitoring patients with chronic diseases in remote areas and homecare settings

Rising public health awareness and stringent implementation of clinical guidelines to eradicate white coat hypertension syndrome

