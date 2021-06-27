Live Streaming Industry June 2021 US Market Research Report 2020

Live-streaming refers to online streaming media simultaneously recorded and broadcast in real time.

The Live Streaming market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Live Streaming industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Live Streaming market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Live Streaming market covered in Chapter 12:

StreamShark

Pluto TV

Funny or Die

Twitch

Philo TV

Tencent

Facebook Live

Netflix

PlayStation Vue

Dacast

LiveStream

Dailymotion Games

Sling TV

Hulu

UStream

YouTube TV

Amazon Prime Video

Instagib

Periscope

HBO Now

Azubu

FuboTV

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Live Streaming market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Laptops & Desktops

Smartphones & Tablets

Smart TV

Gaming Consoles

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Live Streaming market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Real-time sports and other entertainment forecasts

Web browsing & advertising

Gaming

Social networking

E-Learning

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Live Streaming Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Live Streaming

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Live Streaming industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Live Streaming Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Live Streaming Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Live Streaming Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Live Streaming Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Live Streaming Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Live Streaming Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Live Streaming

3.3 Live Streaming Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Live Streaming

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Live Streaming

3.4 Market Distributors of Live Streaming

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Live Streaming Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Live Streaming Market, by Type

4.1 Global Live Streaming Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Live Streaming Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Live Streaming Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Live Streaming Value and Growth Rate of Laptops & Desktops

4.3.2 Global Live Streaming Value and Growth Rate of Smartphones & Tablets

4.3.3 Global Live Streaming Value and Growth Rate of Smart TV

4.3.4 Global Live Streaming Value and Growth Rate of Gaming Consoles

4.4 Global Live Streaming Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Live Streaming Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Live Streaming Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Live Streaming Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Live Streaming Consumption and Growth Rate of Real-time sports and other entertainment forecasts (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Live Streaming Consumption and Growth Rate of Web browsing & advertising (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Live Streaming Consumption and Growth Rate of Gaming (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Live Streaming Consumption and Growth Rate of Social networking (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Live Streaming Consumption and Growth Rate of E-Learning (2015-2020)

6 Global Live Streaming Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Live Streaming Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Live Streaming Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Live Streaming Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Live Streaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Live Streaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Live Streaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Live Streaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Live Streaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Live Streaming Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Live Streaming Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Live Streaming Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Live Streaming Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Live Streaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Live Streaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Live Streaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Live Streaming Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Live Streaming Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Live Streaming Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Live Streaming Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Live Streaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Live Streaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Live Streaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Live Streaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Live Streaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Live Streaming Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

