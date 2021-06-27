Enterprise A2P SMS Industry June 2021 Middle East and Africa Market Research Report 2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Enterprise A2P SMS industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Enterprise A2P SMS market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Enterprise A2P SMS market covered in Chapter 12:

Tata Communications Ltd.

Mahindra ComViva

AT&T Inc.

Infobip Ltd.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Enterprise A2P SMS market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

CRM

Promotions

Pushed Content

Interactive

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Enterprise A2P SMS market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

BFSI

Entertainment

Tourism

Retail

Marketing

Healthcare

Media

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 Enterprise A2P SMS Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Enterprise A2P SMS

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Enterprise A2P SMS industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Enterprise A2P SMS Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Enterprise A2P SMS Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Enterprise A2P SMS

3.3 Enterprise A2P SMS Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Enterprise A2P SMS

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Enterprise A2P SMS

3.4 Market Distributors of Enterprise A2P SMS

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Enterprise A2P SMS Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Market, by Type

4.1 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Value and Growth Rate of CRM

4.3.2 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Value and Growth Rate of Promotions

4.3.3 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Value and Growth Rate of Pushed Content

4.3.4 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Value and Growth Rate of Interactive

4.3.5 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Enterprise A2P SMS Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Consumption and Growth Rate of BFSI (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Consumption and Growth Rate of Entertainment (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Consumption and Growth Rate of Tourism (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Consumption and Growth Rate of Retail (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Consumption and Growth Rate of Marketing (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Consumption and Growth Rate of Healthcare (2015-2020)

5.3.7 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Consumption and Growth Rate of Media (2015-2020)

5.3.8 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Enterprise A2P SMS Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Enterprise A2P SMS Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Enterprise A2P SMS Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Enterprise A2P SMS Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Enterprise A2P SMS Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….. continued

