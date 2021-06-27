Rising Prevalence Of Disc Degenerative Diseases In Elderly Patients And Occupational Hazards Resulting In Disc Herniation To Boost The Orthopedic Artificial Discs Market

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Orthopedic Artificial Discs Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global orthopedic artificial discs market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.27 % from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Neural foramen are present in between 2 vertebrae with its nerve roots existing in the spine region. There are 2 such neural foramen in each pair of vertebrae present on either side. During disc replacement therapy precaution needs to be taken that the neural foramen is not affected or else it would result in temporary or complete paralysis of the patient. Prodisc-C (Depuy Synthes, Inc.) is currently the most desirable artificial disc used for treatment of cervical degenerative disease in the C3-C7 region. The product was designed in association with spine surgeons and has undergone tremendous scrutiny in laboratory and clinical settings. Prodisc L is used for replacing the discs in L3-S1 region. Charité artificial disc (Depuy Synthes, Inc.), is widely used for treating lumbar disc herniation owing to its innovative design and material advantage as it is made of a plastic core and metallic endplates, which helps to maintain the flexibility and spine alignment.

Artificial cervical discs implantation is becoming the most preferred surgical procedure owing to the rising prevalence of cervical disc herniation and the fact that this surgery is much needed in patients experiencing cruciating pain in both arms and headache. Chronic lower back pain and occupational hazards resulting in lumbar osteoarthritis makes artificial lumbar discs the most prescribed implant.

Composite artificial discs are more preferred for treating disc degeneration complications owing to their meritorious material feature. Being manufactured with alloy base makes it more biocompatible and hemocompatible. Elastic artificial discs will be popular over the forecast duration 2017-2025 as it gives flexibility and integrity to the intervertebral column, which is lost due to aging and its preference in the treatment of transition syndrome.

Rising prevalence of disc degenerative diseases and spine injuries inflicted in athletes will cater to the superiority of North America in orthopedic artificial discs market. Supportive regulatory approvals for orthopedic artificial discs and occupational hazards resulting in cervical and lumbar disc herniations will support the growth of Asia Pacific orthopedic artificial discs market.

The companies that influence the growth of orthopedic artificial discs market are Alphatec Spine, Inc., Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Arthrocare Corporation, AMEDICA Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Biomet, Inc., NuVasive, Inc. and Orthofix Holdings, Inc.

Key Market Movements

Increasing prevalence of disc herniation and disc degeneration diseases in geriatric population

Better clinical outcomes and patient compliance leading to expedited approval of orthopedic artificial discs

Occupational hazards in developing countries and motor accidents in developed nations both will boost the orthopedic artificial discs market growth

