Rising Prevalence Of Skin Diseases And Technological Advancement In Drug Formulation And Development To Drive The Topical Excipients Market

The global topical excipients market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.72 % from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights:

The selection of topical excipients used for transdermal drug delivery is very difficult due to the complex anatomy of skin. The physicochemical parameters of excipients such as molecular weight, hydrogen bonding, polarizability and particle charge are duly considered for making a transdermal drug delivery system. The combination of excipients that can change the stratum corneum to promote drug delivery is also studied for developing transdermal drug delivery products.

Organic chemicals find huge applications in drug formulations due to its enhanced compatibility with API and ability to modify the physical and chemical characterization of the drug formulation. Inorganic chemicals fulfill its role as fillers and taste masking agents in drug formulation owing to its inert nature.

Stabilizers and emulsifiers are widely used in liquid and semisolid drug formulation to prevent chemical and oxidative deterioration of active pharmaceutical ingredient. Surfactants have been subjected to chemical modification in the last 2 decades while its application in novel drug delivery systems. Preservatives and buffers are useful in preventing the microbial contamination and extending the shelf life of the pharmaceutical drug formulation.

Domicile of pharmaceutical companies primarily engaged in the production of topical excipients and rising prevalence of chronic ailments requiring long term therapy regimen. Asia Pacific showcases tremendous potential to fortify its market share in topical excipients market on account of competitive market created due to domestic players and government healthcare agencies are proactively engaged in the development of medical facilities for the low and middle income population.

Manufacturers influencing the topical excipients market are Ashland, Inc., AkzoNobel, Roquette Group, BASF SE, J. M. Huber Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company, The Lubrizol Corporation, FMC Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Merck Millipore, Associated British Foods Plc, Croda International Plc, and Archer Daniels Midland Company among others.

Key Market Movements:

Lack of sanitation and unhealthy lifestyle has resulted in health complications

Pharmaceutical companies are investing tremendous revenue in the formulation and development studies using different combinations of excipients

Competitive market created due to domestic players diligently working to capitalize regional topical excipients market

