According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Fertilizer Additives Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the Fertilizer Additives market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2017 to 2025. Rising demand for agricultural commodities is the key factor driving the market growth.

Market Insights

Fertilizers have a tendency of forming lumps/cakes or agglomerates at times, during storage. The formation of cakes is contributed to number of factors such as presence of moisture, hygroscopic property, variant chemical composition, time of storage and pressure conditions. This has led to the adoption of anti-caking additives which maintain the stability and quality during production and storage of the fertilizers. Apart from this, while storage, dust tend to gather on the fertilizer bags which leads to loss of quality of stored fertilizer and in turn results in further acceptance of anti-dusting additives. Moreover, growing use of anti-caking additives in the form of flexible film, as an alternative to formaldehyde leads to the formation of water barrier, which inhibits the chances of formation of caking and in turn stimulating the market growth.

Increasing applications of granulation aids in enhancing the crushing strength along with slow and controlled release of nutrients prohibit the run-off of fertilizer salts, which in turn surges the market growth. Currently, the market is witnessing vivid opportunities owing to rapid adoption of fertilizer additives in multiple applications such as inhibition of urea hydrolysis, nitrification, and loss of ammonia from soil.

Competitive Insights

In the global fertilizer additives market, the key players are involved in heavily investing on research & development activities to introduce cheaper additives and increasing their penetration in developing markets. Some of the key players profiled in the market include Clariant, KAO Coporation, Amit Trading Ltd., Novochem Group, Filtra Catalyst and Chemicals, Ltd., Tata Chemicals, Ltd., Coromandel International Limited, Arrmaz, Chemipol, Forbon Technology and other notable players.

Key Trends

Growing demand for anti-dusting additives

Increasing use of fertilizer additives in recycling of over and under size granules and thereby increasing output

Africa offers huge growth potential

