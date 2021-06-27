Rising Prevalence of Eyesight Refractory Errors and Increasing Demand for Orthokeratology Lenses in Aging Population to Drive the Orthokeratology Lenses Market

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Orthokeratology Lenses Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global orthokeratology lenses market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.86 % from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Nearsightedness is a refractive error occurring due to enlarged cornea or when the corneal curvature is too steep, thus causing the light rays to fall in front of the retina. The exact etiology is unknown but genetic and environmental factors are related to the myopic disease etiology. In developing countries the disease prevalence is growing at a rapid pace. The prevalence of myopia in urban and rural areas of India is 3.16% and 1.45% respectively. In China, the prevalence of myopia has increased drastically from 80% in junior high school students to almost 90% in university students.

Myopia is the most commonly occurring refractive error worldwide, affecting all age groups and orthokeraotology has been proven to be effective in correcting myopia and achieve a 6/6 vision. Orthokeratology lenses are useful in rectifying Hypermetropia by enlarging the corneal size so that the visual image falls on the retina.

Hospitals dominate the point of dispensation segment as the patients are accurately diagnosed for refractive errors and are appropriately educated regarding the judicious use of orthokeratology lenses. Due to lower cost of diagnosis and availability of cheaper lenses, patient influx in eye-care shops will experience a surge in the forecast period.

Market leaders such as Essilor International S.A. currently manufacturing cosmetic contact lenses and Bausch and Lomb Incorporated producing bifocal contact lenses are opting for oprifocon A and fluorosilicone acrylate materials to manufacture large size contact lenses with relatively low eye blinking rate. Balafilcon will become a trendsetter during the forecast duration 2015-2025 as it has meritorious features such as high oxygen permeability, wettability and surface stiffness.

Increasing number of adolescents suffering with myopia, higher awareness and greater establishments of retail outlets providing eye care services drive the North America orthokeratology lenses market. Asia Pacific is a potential market due to rising prevalence of refractive errors across all age groups and emergence of domestic players in manufacturing orthokeratology lenses. These phenomena have created a competitive market environment which nourishes the Asian Pacific orthokeratology lenses market.

The big players in the orthokeratology lenses market are companies prominent in orthokeratology lenses market are Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Essilor and Alpha Corporation have a stronghold in the contact lenses market. Competitive market scenario is created due to the emergence of players such as Autek China, Inc., Euclid, E&E Optics, GP Specialists, Paragon Vision Sciences, Procornea and Taiwan Macro Vision Corporation.

Key Market Movements

Increasing number of people suffering with refractive errors and respective vision loss

Rising demand for orthokeratology lenses in adolescent and elderly patients, mainly due to age-related changes in eye shape and appropriate addressable capabilities of orthokeratology lenses

Bausch and Lomb Incorporated and Essilor International S.A. have a strong hold in the orthokeratology market. Players such as Paragon Vision Sciences (CRT Lenses), Autek China, Inc. and Taiwan Macro Vision Corporation have entered in the orthokeratology market with their value added products.

