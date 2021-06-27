Global Acai Berry Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 12.6% Over The Forecast Period From 2017 To 2025: Increasing Demand From Cosmetic Industry Is Driving The Market Growth

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Acai Berry Market, By Form (Dried, Pulp and Others), Application (Food & Beverages, Neutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals and Others (Animal Feed, Jewelry, etc.) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global acai berry market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025

Increasing demand for acai berry in the form of food supplements in daily diets is a key factor driving the growth of the global acai berry market. Moreover, acai berry comes under the category of super foods. Super foods help in achieving weight loss targets, reduce heart disease risks and offer a nutritional punch of minerals, vitamins and fibers. Additionally, rising use of acai berries as an antioxidant in several food & beverage products is another major factor driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising demand for acai berries in the production of organic cosmetics has fueled the overall demand for premium personal care products across the globe which in turn is driving the market growth. Furthermore, increasing health consciousness among consumers on account of rapid change in living standards is driving the market growth.

Also, with the rapid growth of the global population as well as increasing purchasing power in developing economies such as South Korea, India, China and other ASEAN countries has bolstered the demand for natural ingredients based cosmetic and personal care products. This is leading to a high demand for acai berries in these countries.

The global acai berry market is witnessing a decent growth owing to increasing demand from food supplement applications coupled with changing lifestyles of consumers in the developing regions. Some of the major players operating in the global acai berry market include Acai Exotic, Acai Roots, Nativo Acai, Vision America International, Sambazon, Amazon Power, Amazon Forest Trading, Organique Inc., Acai Mill and Ross and Phyto Nutraceutical Inc. among others.

Increasing disposable income of consumers

Increasing demand for food supplements

Increasing demand for organic personal care products

